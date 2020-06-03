Attorney General Bill Barr was correct Monday when, on a call with President Donald Trump to our nation’s governors, he told them that they have to “dominate” the streets and control the crowds instead of reacting to them. “Go after troublemakers.”
For more than a week now, Americans have watched as criminals in city after city have burned and looted businesses and public buildings. As we stated in a previous editorial, this is very unfortunate because their criminal actions are hijacking peaceful demonstrators’ nonviolent protests in remembrance of George Floyd, who was killed last month in Minneapolis. A former police officer in that city has been arrested and charged with Floyd’s murder.
What we’ve seen in the past eight days is lawlessness and disorder. We’ve watched as people have set businesses on fire and carried stolen goods out of them, including TVs, alcohol, cellphones, jewelry and many other items. Their intent is purely criminal. Their blatant criminal actions under the cover of darkness and masks have nothing to do with the death of Floyd, but rather to commit crimes with no punishment.
Well, it’s past time that changed. Too many personal businesses and public buildings were allowed to be destroyed before the governors of some of the states where these riots are occurring decided it was time to call in local law enforcement officers and to mobilize their states’ National Guards. While some governors did mobilize the National Guard in their states, it appears not enough guardsmen were called in or they were given orders not to enter the hostile areas, because the rioting is continuing and buildings are still being burned to the ground.
National Guardsman are well-trained military personnel. Many are veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are trained in crowd and riot control. The governors of these states need to recognize that and work with them and relay information to the officers running the Guard so the Guard can react and set up in daytime hours as a deterrent to those who are wanting another night of burning and looting.
Taking control of these areas is strategically smart, because if these criminals see a military presence in areas where they are burning and looting they might just think twice about doing it again when they see armed soldiers in the streets along with armed local law enforcement officers.
We’re obviously not calling for lethal force by Guardsman or local law enforcement unless their lives are in imminent danger, but we are calling on the governors to let these Guardsman and police officers do what they were trained to do.
Another advantage of having Guardsman and local law enforcement in these hot spots is to help clear paths for ambulances and firetrucks to get in to help the injured and to help put out the fires started by these criminals.
On Sunday night, we watched as the basement of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church was set on fire and television reporters were saying that the church could have been lost, but thankfully law enforcement and the National Guard cleared a path through the protesters so firetrucks could make their way through to put out the fire and save the church.
Many more public buildings, cars and businesses could be saved if these governors just put the National Guard on the streets in these hotspots and help restore law and order instead of reacting to them once the damage was already done.
But again, as Barr said, the governors in these states need to let the National Guardsman and local law enforcement officers go after the troublemakers, arrest them, charge them with the crimes they’ve committed and throw them in jail where they’re no longer a threat.
Enough is enough. A stop needs to be put to this anarchist behavior that is doing nothing but destroying people’s personal businesses and livelihoods and costing the taxpayers of this country untold amounts of money for the mess that they have caused through their looting and burning of buildings.
These are despicable people committing despicable acts, but again, we believe if the National Guard deploys a strong presence in the areas they are looting and setting places on fire we will see much fewer of these despicable people in the days ahead.
