We understand why many Kentuckians are upset and ready for life as we knew it before COVID-19 to return.
We, too, want life to return to normal, and we understand why people are frustrated about not being able to go to restaurants, go on vacation, go shopping or even go to parks. Not being able to go into public buildings, attend school, go to work or be within six feet of friends and family is a tiresome, and even anxiety-inducing, situation.
That said, we must accept reality and put our trust in doctors, medical experts and elected officials to give the best advice they can in an effort to keep the number of cases and deaths from this epidemic as low as possible.
We have said before that President Donald Trump and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have done well in helping Americans and businesses battle this epidemic. We’ve also said that we believe that Gov. Andy Beshear has done a good job in his daily briefings about the epidemic, trying to get our state as much equipment as possible, trying to stem the numbers of new cases and also trying to keep the number of deaths as low as possible.
Beshear announced late last week several phases of his gradual plan to let some businesses, churches and facilities begin to reopen. We were glad to see that, while still being cautious, Beshear is trying to let life get somewhat back to normal in Kentucky.
We believe this is the way a leader should operate. Some obviously disagree and have argued that Beshear has taken too long to reopen businesses and other facilities.
It’s obviously their prerogative to think that way, but we think it is better to remain on the side of caution than to rush into reopening too quickly and have an abundance of new cases and deaths.
Those who strongly disagree with Beshear are outraged and extremely angry, as seen during a weekend rally outside the Capitol in Frankfort on Saturday.
More than 1,000 people attended the rally, demanding that Beshear reopen Kentucky’s economy immediately and denounced Beshear’s “arbitrary” and “unconstitutional” response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some at the event urged those in the crowd to remove their masks. An X-ray technician below the podium wearing scrubs and a mask stood in silent protest of the gathering. Several attendees holding signs moved to block her as speeches began, while others screamed insults at her.
It was really unfortunate that some chose to surround this woman and harass her simply because she had an opposing view.
Something we found really odd about the rally was the many people wearing full camouflage fatigues, bulletproof vests and face masks, while carrying AR-15s and sidearms on their waist.
The editorial board of this newspaper is a longtime supporter of the Second Amendment, but we really don’t think it was necessary for people to show up at this rally carrying assault rifles and pistols.
Even if it is their right to do so, what is the point of bringing weapons to a rally over COVID-19? Was being armed supposed to intimidate Beshear and frighten him into giving into their demands? We don’t know what their reasoning for being armed was all about, honestly. And why are they covering their faces while brandishing AR-15s? Do they have paper out on them and do not want to be identified?
We don’t know why, but we would surmise that peaceful assembly like we witnessed Saturday can be carried out without the military fatigues, bulletproof vests, masks and guns. Now, had this been a Second Amendment rally, we would likely have no problem with it, aside from the yelling at the X-ray technician for no reason other than she had a different opinion than them.
We all know Kentucky is a pro-gun friendly state. We have open carry laws that allow essentially anyone who is not a convicted felon, is at least 21 years old and has no mental problems or domestic violence order to legally posses and carry a concealed pistol without a permit. Kentuckians who qualify are allowed to carry AR-15s as well.
Again, we don’t have an issue with them carrying these weapons in general. We just believe that carrying them at this particular rally was unnecessary and gave the impression that they were carrying them as a means of intimidation toward Beshear and those who work for him.
We don’t think Beshear will or should be intimidated by these people because they were carrying weapons at a rally. Beshear should continue doing what he believes is best for the state and its citizens and those who want to carry guns should continue doing so, but perhaps at a pro-Second Amendment rally, at home protecting their families, walking around the towns in which they live for personal protection or shooting at a gun range.
