There is something special about Halloween that has caused it to retain its popularity from generation to generation.
Halloween is a fun time, especially for kids.
Temperatures have begun to cool, leaves are showing an array of colors and kids shop with their parents and friends to pick out costumes they want to wear on the day, which this year is Saturday.
Children absolutely love Halloween, and for good reason. Treats, spooks and costumes have their appeal.
Kids can dress up as an action figure, a movie star, a comedian or wear the classic Jason and Michael Myers masks that never seem to get old. While getting ready to head out trick-or-treating, they also can have a grand time watching some of Bowling Green native John Carpenter’s classic horror films such as “Halloween” and all its sequels, “The Fog,” “The Thing” and other scary movies.
While we wish kids in Bowling Green a great Halloween, we also want them to be careful walking door to door. Motorists are cautioned to drive extra slowly on Halloween during trick-or-treating hours, which this year will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in both Warren County and the city of Bowling Green. We also urge parents to stick to neighborhoods they know.
Young kids, especially, should always be accompanied by a parent or an adult. It is recommended children wear something bright on the front and back of their costumes so drivers will notice them. Trick-or-treaters should be aware of their surroundings at all times and stay together with their parents or group.
And this year, of course, trick-or-treating will potentially be a much different experience, since many parents and residents will adapt their participation to adhere to coronavirus guidelines. Some homes might choose to remain dark, and in those cases we urge trick-or-treaters to respect the wishes of those who do not want to be visited. Other homeowners might choose to simply leave candy on the front porch, in which case we hope trick-or-treaters use the honor system and only take as much candy as they would reasonably be entitled to.
Meanwhile, social distancing should be maintained for those who do go door-to-door, and we encourage trick-or-treaters and their families to wear mouth coverings whenever possible. The fact that trick-or-treating is primarily an outdoor event would seem to reduce the risk of transmission, but whenever large numbers of people are involved, it’s best to be cautious.
We wish everyone a fun and safe Halloween. Even with the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an opportunity to experience some semblance of normal life, and that’s something that many people will cherish.
– This editorial is adapted from a piece that was previously published in the Daily News.
