Charles Hardcastle leads a life defined by service and philanthropy, and his legacy will be appropriately commemorated with the addition of his name to one of Western Kentucky University’s most notable facilities: the Kentucky Building.
Hardcastle – a longtime businessman with a record of community service, including stints as a Warren County magistrate and Bowling Green mayor – has been a regular donor to WKU for nearly 50 years, and a recent $1.5 million gift to the university preceded the board of regents’ vote to rename the building as the Charles Hardcastle Kentucky Building.
Additionally, WKU is creating the Charles Hardcastle Endowed Fund for Excellence, which will provide annual support for the Kentucky Building and support WKU programming, the Kentucky Museum, the Kentucky Library Research Collections, the Department of Library Special Collections and the Kentucky Folklife Program.
The southcentral Kentucky and WKU communities are fortunate to have no shortage of outstanding members, but we are hard pressed to think of anyone more deserving of such a prominent honor. Not only has Hardcastle been highly successful, he’s been generous with – and humble about – his prosperity.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my life, and I think you should help people if you’re fortunate,” Hardcastle said.
That’s good advice, and the fact that Hardcastle lives by this philosophy has been to the tremendous benefit of WKU and our entire region.
The addition of his name to the Kentucky Building not only honors his family’s many contributions, but it provides future generations with a consistent reminder of the highest level of citizenship, generosity and stewardship that keeps our community moving forward.
