We have a news flash for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seemingly oblivious to a major, ongoing crisis at our southern border.
Since President Joe Biden appointed her as his border czar March 24, Harris has not been to our southern border to even view the chaos that Biden created through his amnesty rhetoric and executive orders that undid a lot of then-President Donald Trump’s measures that were keeping illegal immigrants out of our country at a much lower number than now.
Of course Biden and Harris must know it’s a crisis, but they don’t seem to care about border agents and those who live near the border. In their defense, they didn’t think it would be this bad, but the recklessness of their rhetoric and actions invited thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants to our country from Mexico and Central America.
Biden has tried to claim the border surge is just a seasonal uptick, but numbers are soaring exponentially. Last month alone, 19,000 children were recorded crossing the border, double the previous month. The government reportedly anticipates more than 35,000 migrant children will need to be cared for by June.
This is a crisis of massive proportions. While Biden hides in the White House and avoids reporters, he can’t even muster the energy to order his vice president to go to the southern border and deal with this mess they’ve created.
This is a total outrage.
Biden won’t even allow the press to go into these camps on our southern border because images provided by U.S. senators and representatives show the nightmare that is occurring there. They reveal horrific pictures of children sleeping on top of one another in space blankets in facilities not much better than the cages that Biden’s former boss, President Barack Obama, had built. There are also reports of child sexual abuse at a migrant facility in San Antonio.
On several occasions now, Harris has been asked why she hasn’t been to the southern border and on two of those occasions she was seen laughing about it. On one occasion with hearty laughter, she said, “Not today.”
Does Harris think the humanitarian crisis on our southern border is a joke?
This is the same person who as a U.S. senator went after then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh like a viper in his interview process before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As a former prosecutor, Harris had to know the allegations against Kavanaugh were so weak they would be laughed out of any court of law, but she still chose to engage in character assassination.
When Harris isn’t laughing off her border responsibility, she’s had time to visit a water treatment plant in California and a bakery in Chicago while drug cartels ramp up their trafficking in children and drugs.
All we know is that Harris has made two phone calls to regional leaders and has said her plans for dealing with the border are diplomatic.
People who openly defy our laws don’t care about Harris’ diplomacy plan or her trip to Guatemala, for which no date has been announced.
By continuing to ignore the crisis on our southern border, Harris is indeed derelict in her duty and the constitutional oath she took Jan. 20.
We’ve had enough of the lip service and silly giggles. Biden assigned Harris with a task, and it is well past time for her to deal with this crisis that millions upon millions of Americans are deeply concerned about on our southern border.
