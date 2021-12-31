It never ceases to amaze us how much certain members of the national Democratic Party have and continue to misuse the race issue.
Democrats were the party of slavery, secession, Jim Crow laws and filibustered civil rights bills that would give Blacks equal treatment during the 1960s, so one would think they would take care not to fling accusations of racism around so carelessly that the word is becoming meaningless.
It seems like every election cycle we hear the race card being played by members of the Democratic Party. It’s beyond old hearing this nonsense, which only further divides us as a country.
We watched then-President Donald Trump characterized as a racist almost on a daily basis for four years. In certain Democrats’ minds, because the majority of the illegal border crossings were by people with brown skin, Trump had to be a racist. This was a big lie on steroids despite the fact Trump was enforcing existing laws while protecting our national sovereignty by extending the border wall.
The race-baiters now own the border mess, which resulted in 100,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021, along with increases in human and sex trafficking – all of which enrich the cartels.
Playing the race card is Democrats’ modus operandi and always has been, which is really sad because it often demonizes those who don’t deserve it.
The latest example of playing the race card is from someone who has a history of using it in the past and is busy doing it again. That would be Vice President Kamala Harris.
The New York Times reported that the nation’s first Black vice president has been privately complaining to her allies that the media’s coverage of her would be better if she were any of her 48 White male predecessors. Maybe she should consult former Vice President Dan Quayle, who withstood a barrage of media criticism.
It has also been reported that Harris is upset about her unusually low poll numbers for her first year in office. It is also known that she is losing some of her staff members at the end of the year. Reports of her being mean to her staff might have led to those early departures.
Harris is a heartbeat away from the presidency. She should count her lucky stars about where she is right now and stop playing the race card. The media accurately reported she dropped out in the early stages of the 2020 Democratic presidential race when she was polling about 2%.
Perhaps Harris would get better media coverage if she actually did her job and stopped having to get coddled by Hillary Clinton periodically.
How the media treat Harris has nothing to do with her being Black, but has everything to do with her being a very ineffective vice president. In fairness to Harris, President Joe Biden punted the immigration mess at our Southern border to her because he didn’t want his hands on it. Because this border disaster, much like the disgraceful Afghanistan withdrawal, was self-inflicted, we can understand why Harris’ boss wants to keep his distance. But Harris has done little or nothing to address this onslaught.
Harris’ optics on the border would be better if she acted like she took her role seriously instead of giggling when asked if she was going to the border. Of course, Harris can’t do that because she has no interest in doing anything about the crisis on the border, because the decision-makers around Biden approve what is happening there.
Harris has also complained that she held no “headlining role” when it came to some of the administration’s most difficult decisions.
Unfortunately for Harris, a vice president has limited power under the Constitution except to cast tie-breaking votes in the U.S. Senate. Otherwise, it’s a lot of ceremonial events and doing whatever assignment the president might assign. Harris might not like it, but that’s the way it is, and the media cannot be blamed for that.