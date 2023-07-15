Eric Cotton, owner of Cotton BBQ, talks with customers as they arrive at SoKY Marketplace on Thursday, July 13, 2023, to pick up their preordered meals during a fundraiser set up by Cotton BBQ and The Groovy Gus Donut Bus to support Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis after he sustained life-threatening injuries at a shooting at America's Car-Mart on Russellville Road last week. Proceeds from the event will be given to Davis’ family as he recovers. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
There are countless individuals in our community who, quite literally, put their lives on the line to protect others.
We were harshly reminded of that reality recently with the shooting of Bowling Green Police officer Matt Davis.
Davis was shot July 6 multiple times by an unnamed subject, who was later pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Davis was responding to a call at America’s Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
Davis has been in the hospital since with serious injuries and has undergone numerous surgeries.
Last week, The Bowling Green Police Department reported a positive update on his condition.
“He continues to improve each day, his surgeries thus far have been successful and the doctors will continue to monitor his progress,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “He is aware of the support, prayers and fundraisers being conducted on his behalf in the community.”
Davis’ progress is welcomed news; we are also heartened by how the community has once again rallied together to support a worthy cause; in this case, Davis’ recovery.
On Thursday, hundreds, if not thousands, of people filled the SOKY Marketplace for a fundraiser for Davis.
Eric Cotton, head pitmaster and CEO of Cotton BBQ, spearheaded the event Thursday, with countless businesses and individuals stepping up to ensure that the event was a success and fulfilled its mission to raise thousands for Davis.
At the event, BGPD Chief Michael Delaney said that Davis is someone who believes in the community.
“One thing that hasn’t been shared is Matt Davis, even after all this, is his willingness to come back,” Delaney said. “One of the first things he asked his doctor was, ‘will I be able to return back to service.’ “
We have no doubt that Davis will continue to serve the community, and commend those who have stepped up to support him in turn.