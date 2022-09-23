For many people in Bowling Green, the December tornado outbreak is a vivid memory but no longer consumes their thoughts or impacts their everyday lives. For others, however, the recovery continues and is an everyday challenge.
Those who are still hurting certainly need our help, and we are glad to see the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) this month will help survivors at all recovery stages.
“It’s a fallacy that everything’s good because it’s out of sight, out of mind. What about the people still living in hotels? We still have that. It keeps going. There’s no end to it,” Melanie Watts, LTRG steering committee vice chair, told the Daily News’ Sarah Michels.
The first event was scheduled for Thursday at Jennings Creek Elementary School, and the second will be at the SOKY Marketplace on Sept. 29. Both programs – slated to run from 5 to 8 p.m. – include a light meal and child care services.
“What we want people to understand is that there are still resources that are available,” said Karen Foley, Bowling Green neighborhood services coordinator.
Attendees will be able to consult with various exhibitors at the events on their outstanding recovery needs related to insurance, construction, tree and debris cleanup, mental and spiritual health and any other basic needs. Kentucky Department of Insurance representatives will set up at the events, since one of the major issues the group heard about at previous events was navigation of policies and final rulings.
“There’s so many variations of how you can be affected,” Watts said. “You just don’t know how you might be helped.”
Bowling Green survivors are at widely different points on their recovery journeys, and as a community it should be our mission to help lift up those in need – whether they have been affected by the tornadoes or are down and out due to other reasons beyond their control.
We commend the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery Long Term Recovery Group on its efforts and hope it will help provide answers and help for those who are still suffering.
