Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart faced a difficult decision just 13 months ago.
Following a 3-9 season under second-year head football coach Mike Sanford, the Hilltopper program appeared in dire straits. Following a run of tremendous success under Sanford’s predecessor, former WKU head coach Jeff Brohm, the school’s football fortunes had taken a precipitous dive under Sanford’s two-year watch with two straight losing seasons.
Rather than staying the course and hoping for improvement in Year 3 under Sanford, Stewart took action. A day after Sanford’s dismissal, the Daily News reported that Stewart had found his replacement in then-Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton.
That proved a wise decision.
A major part of that recent successful era as Brohm’s offensive coordinator for back-to-back bowl wins, Helton had his own difficult decision when he arrived back in Bowling Green. In football coaching circles, it is common for incoming head coaches to make a clean break with the previous regime and retain few, if any, members of the previous staff. But at WKU, defensive coordinator Clayton White and his staff had proven a bright spot even during the disappointing Sanford years. Despite never having worked with White and his staff previous to returning to lead the program, Helton chose to offer White and nearly the entire defensive coaching staff the opportunity to stay on for 2019.
That, too, proved a wise decision.
While the Hilltoppers struggled to find a consistent footing early in the season on offense, White’s tough and tenacious defense kept the team afloat. After a 1-2 start, WKU reeled off three straight wins despite not scoring more than 20 points in any of those contests.
There were discoveries made along the way. Defensive back Gaej Walker was shifted from that side of the ball to running back, and the redshirt junior produced a 1,000-yard rushing season. Arkansas transfer Ty Storey, who stepped into the starting role when Steven Duncan went down with a season-ending injury against Louisville, went 7-2 as starter, including a big win over his former team. With Storey under center, the Tops rolled into Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 9 and pummeled the downtrodden SEC program 45-19. That win made WKU bowl eligible, and two more victories to close out the regular season left the Hilltoppers with an 8-4 record and an invitation to Dallas to play against Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 30.
It’s an impressive accomplishment and a fine coaching job by all involved, as Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis – another Brohm-era coach – brought back some of the explosiveness and razzle-dazzle that marked those teams and successfully meshed with White’s tough and active defense.
As quickly as WKU’s football fortunes began to ebb following Brohm’s departure to Purdue, the Hilltoppers are back on the rise under Helton and the current WKU staff.
