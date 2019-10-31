In life, Fred Higgins was known for an entrepreneurial spirit and a business expertise that allowed him to build the Minit Mart convenience store chain from a single location into a multistate empire.
But Higgins, who died in April at age 75, was much more than the businessman whose achievements earned him a spot in the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame and past recognition as the Kentucky Grocers Association Grocer of the Year.
A 1961 Bowling Green High School graduate, Higgins was a behind-the-scenes benefactor to many causes and organizations in his hometown and even around the world.
The U.S. Army veteran and University of Kentucky Law School graduate donated his time and talents by participating in mission trips with the Living Waters for the World organization that installs water purification systems in developing countries.
He also served on the board of directors for such disparate organizations as the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and the Kids on the Block nonprofit organization.
Higgins, in fact, was the first board president for Kids on the Block, a group that uses puppets to bring character-building programs to schools throughout southcentral Kentucky.
Started in 1985 by Higgins’ first wife, Jamie Gaddie Higgins, Kids on the Block is today a vibrant nonprofit that reaches hundreds of youngsters each year, thanks largely to the quiet philanthropic efforts of Higgins.
After selling his final Minit Mart holdings to Travel Centers of America in 2013, Higgins kept the 10,950-square-foot Minit Mart corporate headquarters building on Bowling Green’s Collett Avenue and eventually turned it over to Kids on the Block for use as a center for nonprofits.
Originally the SKY Center for Nonprofits, the Collett Avenue building is now home to five small businesses and six nonprofits that are benefiting from the center’s affordable rent.
The nonprofits – Kids on the Block, Red Cross, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Glory Baby Ministry, Borders Expanded Ministries and the LKLP public transportation agency – are able to concentrate on programming designed to benefit the community, largely because of the largesse of Higgins.
That’s why it’s only fitting that the building has been renamed the Higgins Center for Nonprofits. The highly successful businessman who made a huge impact as Minit Mart founder and president for more than 40 years is continuing to have a positive impact on the Bowling Green community through the center that now bears his name.
As Kids on the Block Executive Director Ashley Reynolds said of Higgins: “We wouldn’t be here without him.”
Reynolds said Higgins was “passionate” about helping nonprofits like hers. Now the center he helped create can maybe instill that passion in others by providing them a platform for doing work that benefits the community.
If Reynolds’ vision is realized, the Higgins Center will someday be home to even more nonprofits that will share space and resources and possibly collaborate on projects that make southcentral Kentucky a better place to live and work.
Higgins would be proud.
