We write in response to a letter submitted by the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky expressing concern about Hope Harbor's annual Take Back the Night. The event occurred April 28. It was well attended, peaceful and inspiring.
As the board of Hope Harbor, we are committed to serving all survivors of sexual assault. Our mission is to empower and support anyone impacted by sexual trauma. Our services are free and confidential to all individuals impacted by sexual violence regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, age, disability, sexual orientation, citizenship, immigration status, marital status, familial status or language spoken.
The earlier letter, which was published on April 27, made several faulty assumptions. Sexual assault effects all genders and is underreported because of assumptions espoused in the letter. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people experience sexual violence at similar or higher rates than straight people. As (sadly) indicated by the earlier-published letter, LGBTQ people also face societal stigma and marginalization. This puts the community at a greater risk for hate-motivated violence – which can take the form of sexual assault. As a board we will not marginalize any members of our community. We will not exclude LGBTQ people or suggest that they are not welcome to participate in our events.
We question their motive in criticizing sponsors funding this because the event also included children’s activities. No one is forced to attend a drag show against their will. The drag show was the last scheduled performance of the evening and only a small portion of the event. Since it was a school night, most children were home well before the performers took the stage. We are proud to serve our entire community and are pleased that the event made that message clear.