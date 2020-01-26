We are thankful that Warren County’s entire delegation to the state House of Representatives backs a bill to secure funding that could be the final step toward turning a local nursing home for military veterans from a wish to reality.
The nursing home plan, which has spent nearly five years on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs list of priority projects, now needs $2.5 million in state appropriations to begin the design and preconstruction phase. Previously, the VA has committed to paying $19.5 million of the facility’s estimated $30 million cost, and legislation passed in 2017 sets aside $10.5 million in state bond funding.
In order to actually get that federal funding, though, those bonds must be issued and the design work must be complete. That means the $2.5 million sought in a bill filed this session by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, and co-sponsored by all of the county’s House members, represents what project backers hope will be a final hurdle in the long process to finally bring the 90-bed facility to land at the Kentucky Transpark that was donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority.
The need for such a facility in southcentral Kentucky is well established. The Bowling Green nursing home would be the state’s fifth such facility, but existing homes in Hazard, Hanson, Wilmore and Radcliff simply cannot serve the high number of veterans and their families in our part of the state. A few years ago, a study commissioned by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs determined that a 20-county area surrounding Bowling Green had the highest need for such a facility, with about 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.
Malcolm Cherry, commander of Bowling Green’s American Legion Post 23, told the Daily News last week that the state’s current four veterans nursing homes are unable to serve the Warren County area as well as needed.
“They’re pretty well covered in eastern Kentucky,” Cherry said. “We have people from this part of the state in those nursing homes. Their families have a hard time visiting them. We have nothing in southcentral Kentucky.”
It is time for that to change. When it comes to providing services that honor our military veterans, the government bureaucracy can be frustratingly slow. That’s why we are appreciative of our local legislators’ persistent efforts to push this project forward, and we encourage them to stay the course until the facility’s final brick is laid.
We are optimistic that this bill will ultimately win passage in the General Assembly. We doubt many southcentral Kentucky taxpayers object to public money and energy being applied to the establishment of a veterans nursing home that serves our communities, and we join them in looking forward to the day when this facility finally opens its doors to our brave service members and their families.
