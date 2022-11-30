Yesterday was Giving Tuesday, where organizations across the country asked for community support via donations.
While there are countless efforts that are worthy of supporting, it is also important to remember one that often gets neglected: community journalism.
Economic forces have made community journalism increasingly difficult. For newspapers like the Daily News, the challenges include big tech companies using our content online to sell advertising without compensation.
Fortunately, there are organizations that are helping local journalism continue across the country. Southcentral Kentucky has been the fortunate recipient of one such effort: Report for America.
The national, non-profit Report for American program places journalists in worthy newsrooms across the country.
Regional reporter Sarah Michels is the Daily News’ RFA reporter. Since June, she has covered myriad regional and local issues across southcentral Kentucky.
Her stories have covered everything from community improvement projects to the suds pollution issue at Lost River Cave, which led to the award-winning Troubled Waters series.
Such journalism comes with a price – RFA pays a portion of a reporter’s salary, but local newsrooms are responsible for raising the remaining portion.
We are asking our readers that if they value the content that only we provide – around-the clock reporting on December’s tornadoes, coverage of governmental meetings, school news, features about interesting people and investigative journalism you will find nowhere else in the region – you consider a donation to our local RFA program.
Funds donated through the RFA at the link below are tax-deductible and go directly to support the continued work of Michels here in southcentral Kentucky.