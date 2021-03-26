As more Kentuckians receive COVID-19 vaccines, we are slowly but surely seeing the return of attractions and activities that have been sorely missed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the most welcome announcements in recent weeks is the news that the SoKY Ice Rink in downtown Bowling Green is back on the calendar this winter after missing the 2020-21 season. The rink, housed in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion on Center Street, steadily grew in popularity over the course of its four previous seasons, even making a modest profit over the course of its most recent stay.
Last week, Warren Fiscal Court approved an agreement with a Texas-based company to reinstall the rink in November, where it is scheduled to remain in operation through Jan. 9. This is a welcome development not only for skaters who have shown enthusiasm for Bowling Green’s burgeoning wintertime tradition, but for all residents seeking signs that life as we once knew it might soon resume.
Such indications are there. Also last week, Gov. Andy Beshear extended curfew for bars and restaurants. Nationally, more and more sporting events are allowing fans to attend, albeit still in reduced capacities. And earlier this week, Regal Cinemas – the national chain that operates both Bowling Green movie theaters – announced it will reopen in April.
Obviously, many hurdles remain before we can fully claim to be back to normal. The nationwide vaccine rollout must continue at least at its current pace for several months, and mask-wearing presumably will be recommended for the foreseeable future.
Still, trends are clearly moving in a positive direction, and the planned return of the SoKY Ice Rink is certainly another reason for optimism. When the rink arrives, one year after our holiday-season traditions were disrupted by lockdowns and social distancing, we have no doubt its cold surface will be the site of plenty of warm feelings.
