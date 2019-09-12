How many innocent people must die at the hands of illegal immigrants who are members of the deadly MS-13 gang?
All too often we hear of innocent Americans killed at the hands of these savages. The people who were killed would likely be alive today if these gangsters hadn’t been able to enter our country through our still too porous southern border.
The latest murder by this vicious gang happened in Baltimore in late July when Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar, 21, was found stabbed to death outside an apartment building.
Six illegal immigrants have been arrested in his death. They have been identified by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as being members of MS-13. Earlier this year, a 14-year-old girl was killed by MS-13 members with a machete and a baseball bat. Many more murders have occurred in this country at the hands of these thugs.
Again, Cuellar would likely be alive today, along with the 14-year-old girl and many others, had it not been for the these thugs entering our country illegally.
Thankfully, we have a president in Donald Trump who has called out MS-13 and the brutality its members commit. He has waged war on them and thanks to his efforts ICE is doing more to crack down on these murderers.
It cannot be said enough that those who defy our laws and enter our country illegally need to be apprehended at the border and shipped back to their country of origin never to return to U.S. soil again. How many more murders like Mollie Tibbett and Kate Steinle and the ones we mentioned before until we get serious about keeping these people out of our country?
Trump has done a superb job of making it harder to enter our country by putting up more miles of new fencing and repairing existing fencing on our southern border. He has also significantly increased the number of border agents as well. Increased cooperation from Mexico has helped as well.
Trump actually gets the serious nature of the problem. We can no longer idly sit by and allow those who defy our laws to stroll into this country, nor can we sit idly by and watch as innocent Americans are needlessly murdered at the hands of people who would never be allowed into this country by the legal avenues available.
Many of the Democratic presidential candidates have said they are against enforcing our southern border. One is on record as being in favor of tearing down existing border walls.
That’s a real shame.
Perhaps they should talk to the families of those who have been killed by illegal immigrants and members of MS-13. The parents of these victims might be able to teach them a thing or two about why the southern border needs to be strengthened so other families don’t have to live the nightmares they likely live on a daily basis.
