The national Democratic Party has been out to remove President Donald Trump since the day he was elected to the highest office in our land.
They impeached him in the House in 2019 on extremely weak grounds, and Trump was acquitted in the Senate on both articles.
Many Democrats have never considered Trump a legitimate president even though he won the 2016 election with 304 Electoral College votes to then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 227. Trump won the election fair and square, yet Democrats wasted millions to impeach him and neglected other very important matters in the process, including the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democrats make up an angry party that has constantly pushed back against our commander-in-chief, who we believe has had some significant accomplishments for our country, including a vaccine for the coronavirus.
The November election didn’t go the way the majority of this editorial board and 75 million voters wanted when Trump was ultimately defeated by President-elect Joe Biden. It was a very tight race and we believe as did many others, including many in Congress, that Trump had every legal right to challenge the states where he felt that fraud could have impacted the outcome.
Trump mounted many legal challenges but wasn’t able to prove mass amounts of voter fraud. We believe there is fraud in a lot of elections in this country, and we believe there was quite possibly fraud committed against Trump in this last election, but we just don’t know to what degree that it was.
Although defeated, Trump can’t be ignored by the Republican Party. He carried the most popular votes of any Republican candidate in the history of our country.
On Jan. 6, Trump spoke at a huge rally in Washington about his accomplishments, voter fraud and many other things. Thousands upon thousands of Trump supporters were on hand to listen to him speak.
Not soon after, a small group, maybe several hundred thugs out of the tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who were in attendance, stormed our nation’s Capitol. It was a horrible sight to see and at the end of the day five people were killed, one being a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
It was very sad that life was lost on that day, we pray for the families who lost loved ones there and we believe swift justice is in store for those who were involved. We condemn mob violence regardless of what political stripe it wears.
Fast forward to this week and the Democrat-controlled House approved impeachment once again against Trump on one count of incitement of insurrection. It also appears that some Republicans in the soon-to-be Democratic-controlled Senate, many of whom rode Trump’s coattails to get elected or reelected, are talking about turning their back on Trump and voting to convict him.
We watched Trump speak Jan. 6 and have a transcript of what he said. Part of it reads: “We’re going to walk down. We’re going to walk down any one you want, but I think right here. We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong. So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give … The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
These aren’t the words of someone trying to incite an insurrection. These are the words of a president who simply asked his supporters to march to the Capitol to peacefully voice their concerns, which is afforded to them under the First Amendment.
Trump didn’t know some of the supporters in the crowd had weapons and were going to storm the Capitol. This is not what he wanted and during the raid on the Capitol he released a Twitter audio message urging those in the Capitol to disperse.
The latest charge launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and others who hate Trump is a continuation of their four-year effort to drive him from office.
Most logical people would say Trump is going to be gone in a few days so why not just let him leave on Inauguration Day?
But many people in Congress aren’t logical people and want their pound of flesh. This is very odd considering this is the party whose president-elect has been preaching unity since the election. This circus they’re pursuing is not unifying the country, it’s dividing it more than it already is.
And while we’re on the topic of an angry party, let’s look at some of the hate-filled speech that they’ve used during Trump’s presidency that we believe are worthy of impeachments. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., urged people publicly in 2018 to harass people working in Trump’s Cabinet and Trump supporters. She told her supporters, “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents.”
These words we believe amount to terroristic threatening. She should’ve been removed from office for trying to get others to start violence that could’ve ended in severe injury or loss of life. What about Pelosi saying that she would drag Trump out of the Oval office by his hands on Inauguration day if he wasn’t gone? This is terroristic threatening. Biden said he would like to take Trump “behind the gym” and beat him up.
Again, you shouldn’t make comments like this against a sitting president and get away with it. Others have said things against Trump we consider very inflammatory.
Many Democrats who now speak out about Trump ignored or even supported violent protests that roiled America’s cities last summer, including attacks on other federal facilities.
In closing, we hope Republicans in the Senate aren’t naive enough to play into the hands of Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and others in high places who disgraced themselves with a baseless, years-long Russian collusion hoax.
Trump will continue to be a force in the Republican Party for some time to come. Senators need to think very, very hard about a vote that would be very unpopular with their base.
