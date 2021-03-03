The multiple allegations of sexual harassment that have surfaced in recent days against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are undoubtedly serious and warrant a full, independent investigation. As troubling as the claims are, as of this writing they remain unproven, so a prompt and unbiased probe is necessary in order for the state to determine Cuomo’s future.
As of Tuesday, three women have come forward to accuse Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, of engaging in sexually inappropriate conversations and behavior. The details of their claims, which range from sexually charged comments to unwanted touching, are disturbing to say the least. If proven true, Cuomo’s governorship should absolutely end, and calls for his resignation – including from some congressional and prominent New York Democrats – are growing louder by the day.
Cuomo so far has given no indication that he intends to resign. And while he has not admitted fault or guilt, he has issued statements that essentially apologize for actions and statements that he argues were “misinterpreted” by those making the accusations. On Monday night, after The New York Times published an account from the third accuser, Cuomo said “these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.”
Cuomo’s original plan for obtaining those answers was problematic, however. In a move that drew intense criticism, including from several prominent Democratic officials, Cuomo announced last week that the investigation would be overseen by a former federal judge chosen by the governor himself. That misguided plan was quickly dashed by state Attorney General Letitia James, who appropriately rejected the notion that Cuomo should have any role in a review of the allegations and instead declared that her office will undertake a fully independent investigation.
Cuomo’s attempt to hand-pick an investigator was an obvious mistake, and it understandably makes it difficult for many observers to presume his innocence. Under no circumstances should Cuomo be involved in this process, and, frankly, shame on him for failing to immediately welcome an independent probe. If the governor truly believes he did nothing wrong, then he should’ve been careful to avoid any suggestion that he was attempting to rig or fix the investigation.
That said, we also caution against leaping to conclusions until the truth is known. Readers of this Opinion page will recall that we urged patience and due diligence amid the accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – some of which did not hold up to scrutiny – and we feel the same approach applies in Cuomo’s case. By any measure, Cuomo is a politically polarizing figure, but allegations of sexual impropriety are too serious to be unduly influenced by purely political motivations. The investigation must be done soberly and in a nonpartisan fashion.
The women who have brought these accusations deserve an investigation that the public can trust to be fair and accurate. All involved parties should have every opportunity to be heard and to prove their claims, and we hope James moves quickly to present the findings. Once that happens, an earnest discussion must begin about the best path forward. Cuomo certainly erred in his initial attempt to influence the framing of the probe, and if the independent investigation verifies any or all of these women’s claims, he should waste no time in voluntarily stepping down.
Commented