If someone illegally trespasses on your property you have every right to protect yourself and your family from any threat those trespassing may pose to you. Self-defense is one of the most basic of human rights.
Thankfully, we are afforded that human right under the Second Amendment.
Since the tragic death of George Floyd in late May we have watched on a daily basis lawless acts such as burning of private and public buildings, rioting, looting of stores, destruction of historical statues and attacks inflicting injury and even death on law enforcement officials.
These criminal actions dishonor George Floyd’s memory and amount to anarchy.
People are sick and tired of it. We have no problem at all with those who are peacefully demonstrating over his death and that of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, but those who continue to commit criminal acts on a daily basis, usually under the cover of darkness to conceal their identity, are not peacefully demonstrating and are sadly using these deaths to commit crimes.
This environment coupled with the defund the police movement has not gone unnoticed by everyday law abiding citizens.
FBI background checks on new gun sales have skyrocketed to more than 4 million. Vast amounts of people for the first time are buying guns, taking shooting and concealed carry classes and stocking up on ammunition.
They’re not buying these guns and limited ammo supplies because they’re racist or gun-toting doomsday preppers, they’re doing it because they are scared and want to protect themselves and their families.
One such couple we support who exercised their Second Amendment right when they feared for their lives after the iron gate into their private neighborhood was breached by protesters are St. Louis residents and civil rights lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey.
Mark McCloskey said in an interview lately that he and his wife were home about to have dinner when they heard the gate being smashed and a large chant of people coming toward their house en route to protest at the mayor’s house nearby.
The McCloskeys grabbed their guns and went outside to simply protect their home. It’s important to note again that this was a private property where there are no sidewalks and the streets are private and those protesting can be seen on their lawn illegally trespassing on private property.
Video, which has now gone viral, shows McCloskey holding what appears to be an M-16, and yelling, “Private property. Get out now.”
The footage continues to show McCloskey’s wife, 61-year-old Patricia, at times pointing a handgun at protesters.
McCloskey told NBC’s “Today” Show last week that there were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out a loaded pistol magazine, he clipped them together and said, “You’re next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with the house being burned down.”
We have no reason to doubt McCloskey’s claims that these comments were made.
A St. Louis police report backs up their claims as well. It says, “Once through the gate, the victims advised the group that they were on a private street and trespassing, and told them to leave. The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”
Based on the couple’s account, police called the incident a case of trespassing and assault by intimidation.
The police are 100 percent accurate in their findings of the incident. These criminals first broke the law by destroying a gate on private property and then trespassing on private property and trying to use intimidation against the McCloskey family.
These actions are well outside the rights of peaceful protest guaranteed by the 1st Amendment.
The McCloskeys acted appropriately. They had a home and more importantly their lives to protect.
One would think most would agree, but apparently not everyone. Since this video has gone viral people have of course called the McCloskeys racist and bigots, which amounts to character assassination. It’s worth noting that the McCloskeys are currently representing a black man who allegedly was the victim of police brutality in that city.
Unfortunately the McCloskeys are being investigated by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Garner, who strangely has refused to bring charges against some of these rioters who have committed looting and arson in that city, for brandishing a firearm on private property. Garner is actually considering bringing charges against them for brandishing a firearm for simply defending themselves and their home.
This is absolutely unbelievable. We would surmise that when you destroy private property and trespass on private property and threaten harm that you are ceasing to engage in peaceful protests.
We don’t think Garner has a leg to stand on under Missouri law and is using this case against law-abiding citizens for pure political reasons.
The McCloskeys’ attorney, Albert Watkins, cites Missouri’s Castle Doctrine, “a person has the right, has the absolute unmitigated right to protect his or her castle or family while on their property. And in this particular fact situation, you have individuals who are acting on private property, trespassing as lawbreakers onto private property, damaging and destroying private property and acting in a threatening and hostile fashion, such as to give rise to what any human being would consider to be placing them in a position of abject horror and certainly in a position of feeling in fear of imminent harm.”
Watkins is spot on. The McCloskeys were simply defending themselves against those who broke the law by destroying private property and trespassing on their streets and in their yards.
Garner needs to go after the real criminals in this case who actually broke the law, not the people who practiced their constitutional right to bear arms and protect themselves and their private property.
