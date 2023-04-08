Southcentral Kentucky of course has not been immune from the deadly weather that has seemingly become the norm in recent years.
Tornadoes, wind storms and flooding have taken a huge toll on our community. As as we saw in December of 2021, these tragedies can strike at any time as a result of climate change.
So while it seems there would be no need to warn people in southcentral Kentucky to be “weather aware,” we have also seen some forecasted severe weather fail to materialize in recent weeks.
That should, however, not lull us into complacency. While severe weather can strike at any time, spring brings increased chances for tumultuous weather events.
Along with monitoring weather updates, The National Weather Service offers some good advice on how best to handle severe weather:
GET IN – If you are outside, get inside. If you’re already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.
GET DOWN – Get underground if possible. If you cannot, go to the lowest floor possible.
COVER UP – Flying and falling debris are a storm’s number one killer. Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets, etc. to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.
The key to tornado survival is a safety plan. Your plan at home should be known by everyone in the home and practiced at least twice each year. Children who may be at home alone should know what to do and where to go even if no adults are there.
Your selection of a tornado shelter in your home will depend on many factors. Use the basic guidelines and the information below to find your tornado safety area. When selecting your shelter area, remember that your goals should be:
Get as low as possible – completely underground is best.
Put as many barriers between you and the outside as possible.
It is not the wind inside and around a tornado that kills and injures people – it’s the flying debris that’s in the wind. Items can fly through the air (broken glass, etc) or fall down (could range from small objects to objects the size and weight of cars).
A detailed home tornado safety plan won’t help you much if you’re away from home when the tornado threatens. You need to think about what you will do if a tornado threatens you while you’re away from home – at work, church, school, while shopping, dining out, on vacation or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe thunderstorms can produce hail as big as baseballs or softballs. Get off the roadway, if possible, and find shelter underneath an awning, a carwash or other structure. Abandon your vehicle, if possible, and get into a sturdy structure. Do not park underneath highway overpasses or bridges. You could cause a deadly traffic jam, preventing others from reaching safe shelter and blocking emergency vehicles.
Severe thunderstorms can produce devastating straight line winds, as strong, or even stronger than most tornadoes. Any vehicle may be overturned by severe thunderstorm winds. Get off the road, if possible, and find a sturdy building to take shelter in.
Even non-severe thunderstorms can produce excessive rainfall in a very short period of time that can flood roadways and low water crossings. Avoid areas where water is covering the roads – even familiar ones.
If the tornado is far enough away and road options and traffic allow, you should try to find a substantial building for shelter. Follow the basic tornado safety guidelines (get in – get down – cover up). Motorists have found truck stops, convenience stores, restaurants and other businesses to be adequate shelters in a tornado situation. Walk-in coolers can sometimes make a good shelter.
While you should never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle, you may, in some situations, be able to get out of the tornado’s way by driving out of its path, or simply stopping and allowing the tornado to pass. Again, this can be extremely dangerous unless traffic, time of day and road options allow you to see the tornado, determine which way it’s moving (and how fast), find a road option that will take you out of its path (while avoiding other storms) and to safe shelter.
Highway overpasses are NOT tornado shelters, and these should be avoided.
Ditches, culverts, and ravines should be used only as an absolute last resort. You will be exposed to flying debris, rain and hail, lightning and extreme wind. People have survived by seeking shelter in ditches, but people have also died. If you must leave your vehicle to seek shelter in a ditch, you should try to get as far away from the vehicle, as well as any other potential “missiles” as possible.