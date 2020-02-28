Bowling Green and Warren County are gaining reputations across the state and country as having some of the most energy-efficient schools.
In 2010, Richardsville Elementary School was dubbed the first-ever net zero school in the nation, meaning it virtually runs at no cost because it creates as much energy as it consumes.
This is a really big deal – not only for the national recognition that our community and the school received, but also for the tons of money that Warren County Public Schools and the taxpayers are saving each year because of the energy efficiency.
Fast forward to last week, when the newly built Jennings Creek Elementary School was named the most energy-efficient school in the state and second nationwide.
The orientation of Jennings Creek capitalizes on natural light, contains a dual cafeteria and auditorium and has transformed “circulation” areas into small group study or extended learning spaces.
Again, the amount of money that WCPS is saving with these new energy-efficient schools is significant because of the funds it frees up for other education priorities.
The price to build the 90,000-square-foot Jennings Creek Elementary that can hold up to 750 people was no higher than the cost to build a “conventional” school and it was less than the state education department’s model program cost.
An energy bill for a school the size of Jennings Creek normally exceeds $200,000. The school system can save 75 percent of that just by the way the building is designed.
School officials estimate that Jennings Creek has saved more than $250,000 in energy bills since opening last year, and they believe Warren County will save more than $3.6 million over the 20-year bond.
This is just terrific news. Anything to make our schools more energy-efficient should be done. We applaud WCPS on this well-deserved recognition, for making more of their newer schools more energy efficient and for looking out for the taxpayers in doing so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.