We often see high school students having signing ceremonies for athletic pursuits.
It is an honor for them and their families and fans to see their achievements result in a bit of pomp.
But only a few make it in collegiate sports. Everyone has to eventually learn the tools to make it in life.
That’s why we absolutely love the job signing day that occurred Tuesday at the Warren County Area Technology Center, where 13 high schoolers from both the Warren and Bowling Green school systems forged relationships with employers.
There’s a lot to unpack revolving around this event, not the least of which is the desire to work, get ahead and commitment from these teens.
We salute the employers and the innovative approach supported by many groups to give these young people these opportunities.
Of course, it helps companies to find dedicated and driven young talent.
It boosts the kids’ egos a bit, and rightly so.
It gives the community and opportunity to positively reinforce the work these teens put in and their goal setting for being productive.
It was the first class of students to complete Warren County’s heavy machinery program, which began last year as a collaboration between the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the South Central Workforce Development Board, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, the Area Technology Center and the school districts.
This is an area of our regional economy that needs trained workers in such roles.
Several of the 13 inked contracts to work with mega-firm Scotty’s Contracting & Stone. Several received internships as well.
“In the construction business, our biggest problem is finding employees, especially heavy equipment operators,” said Ben Baldock, vice president of operations for Scott & Murphy. “There’s never been a pipeline to get young people into the business.”
This is a welcome development. Kudos to all involved and good luck in continuing this novel approach that benefits many along the way.