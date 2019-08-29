Judges play an important role in our society on a daily basis.
They listen to many different kinds of cases and sit on trials from misdemeanor crimes to far more serious crimes such as rape, robbery and murder. They dedicate a lot of time to the cases they preside over and they should be commended for doing so because it must take a lot of patience and poise to strike or uphold motions, listen to evidence, hear oral arguments and, in some cases, long closing arguments and ultimately craft jury directions before jurors deliberate.
The majority of judges are elected, although some are appointed by the governor when an opening becomes available upon the retirement, dismissal or death of a judge. Those who are appointed often run for reelection to that position.
We, as a people, should expect all judges to be impartial and not voice their personal opinions about a case or what the outcome should be. We also don't believe that judges should publicly support a political candidate, especially when a political candidate they appear to be supporting has litigation currently pending before his or her courtroom. Judges need to avoid even the appearance of impartiality.
We believe the issue of impartiality went out the window this week when it pertains to Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.
Shepherd, who was has ruled almost entirely against Gov. Matt Bevin in his four years in office, recently liked a Facebook post from state Rep. Chris Harris, D-Pikeville, that praised the volunteers on Attorney General Andy Beshear’s gubernatorial campaign.
What is ironic about this is that Shepherd currently has litigation in his court over a lawsuit filed by Beshear against Bevin's Labor Cabinet over the “sick-out days” teachers used last session.
Bevin has asked that Shepherd remove himself from the case.
We agree with Bevin that Shepherd should, in fact, remove himself from this case. His action of liking a post related to the candidacy of Beshear could give the impression to people that he supports Beshear and can't be trusted to be impartial during this ongoing litigation in his courtroom.
Bevin's attorney, Steve Pitt, made a very good point when writing his motion on this issue when he said: “The integrity of Kentucky’s independent judiciary requires that judges disqualify themselves if reasonable questions about their impartiality exist. This Court’s prohibited political activities give rise to exactly those kinds of questions.”
Bevin's Chief of Staff Blake Brickman took it a step further when he said: “It is impossible for Judge Shepherd to act as an impartial member of the judiciary while simultaneously expressing support for the governor’s political opponent on Facebook. Judge Shepherd’s endorsement of the Beshear/Coleman ticket is an obvious breach of judicial conduct and should automatically disqualify him from presiding in any cases that involve our administration and the attorney general.”
We agree with Pitt's and Brickman's assessment of Shepherd. It is also worth noting that this isn't the first time Shepherd has gotten involved in politics outside the judiciary. Last September, Shepherd indicated on Facebook that he was “interested” in a political rally in Frankfort to protest a bill that would have overhauled teacher pensions.
These are not the actions of an impartial judge. They are the actions of a judge who has, by his own actions, shown his political persuasions and opinions about the candidate he supports for governor and also let the public know through social media about his feelings about teachers' pensions.
These actions are very telling about Shepherd. They reflect a judge whose actions raise legitimate questions on issues pending in his courtroom between Bevin and Beshear.
If he truly cares about the judicial system and it's integrity he should not only recuse himself from this particular case but also any future cases involving Bevin and Beshear, because we believe through his Facebook activity that he can't be impartial in litigation involving them.
Justice should prevail in this case based on the facts. The best way to achieve this outcome is for this case to be heard by another judge whose partiality is not open to question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.