John Kasich did a very average job overall as governor of Ohio during his eight-year term and he did an even worse job while trying to secure the Republican nomination against President Donald Trump in 2016.
On the campaign trail in 2016 when he was continuously stuffing his face with food while being interviewed by the press and had no clear path to securing the nomination against Trump he stayed in the race longer than he should out of spite for Trump.
Kasich showed through his actions then that he cared more for himself than he cared about the Republican party, its future, and to show what a sore loser he was he never endorsed Trump for president in that election which tells you much about the man.
Kasich’s dislike of Trump is well known thru his actions and classless remarks that he has made about our commander-in-chief over the past four years.
We’ve suspected for years that Kasich was pretty much a R.I.N.O. and his actions on Tuesday night finally confirmed those suspicions when he spoke from outside his house on a gravel road to the virtual Democratic National Convention where he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
Kasich, standing in the middle of a path with two roads, indirectly took digs at Trump without mentioning his name calling him a divider not a uniter, saying the stakes are greater than any other election in modern times. He also said the path we have been following for the past four years has been one of division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and that continuing that path will have terrible consequences for America’s soul.
Kasich continues to indirectly attack Trump, which is obviously his prerogative, but what he is saying is simply not factually accurate one bit. We would argue that Biden is the one who through his 40 years in public life has acted irresponsibly. Eight years of the Obama-Biden administration arguably left the country more divided than it was when they started.
The R.I.NO. rambled on for about 3 and half more minutes saying he’s proud of his Republican heritage and being a member of the party of Lincoln. We would say to you Mr. Kasich that you’re not a true Republican rather you’re a turn coat opportunist and are not respected among a wide-range of Republicans, and Lincoln would likely not be proud of your self-serving actions.
We also found it interesting that at the end of his endorsement he said that he’s sure that there are Republicans and Independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat because he says they fear Biden might turn sharp left and leave them behind. Kasich suggested they had nothing to fear.
Kasich’s reassuring words were contradicted by another convention speaker, two-time failed presidential candidate U.S. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who outlined some of the most far-left ideas that he believed Biden should push if elected in November.
Kasich was wrong about everything in his endorsement of Biden, but he’s right about what Republicans and Independents think and that is that if elected Biden will take a very sharp turn left, especially if his party takes control of Congress and the AOC wing of the party gains more power.
Kasich got played and used as a pawn by the Democratic Party. His selfish actions against a party he claims he’s a member of will do little if anything to bring mass amounts of Republicans and Independents over to Biden’s camp.
Kasich’s actions on Tuesday were those of a very bitter ex-politician who never got over not getting the GOP nomination in 2016, has little political future and that of a man whose desire to get one last dig in at our president was stronger than his allegiance to his party.
