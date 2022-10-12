It would be fair to say that few individuals had as much of an impact on Bowling Green in recent decades as Rick Kelley.
Kelley, perhaps best known for being a co-founder of Mariah’s restaurant and being a hugely successful Little League coach for 43 years, died last week at the age of 68.
Kelley, a 1972 Bowling Green High School graduate, started the iconic Mariah’s restaurant in 1979. That same year he began coaching in Bowling Green East Little League.
Kelley, who also started Buckhead Cafe, was an important business figure in the community for decades, being a winner of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year award.
But it is Kelley’s efforts to better the wider community that were perhaps the most impactful.
Kelley helped organize community events such as the annual Bowling Green 10K race (now the Med Center Health 10K). Even more far-reaching was Kelley’s drive to start the highly successful downtown Tax Increment Financing District, which has produced more than $350 million in downtown investments in projects like the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Bowling Green Ballpark.
Kelley, a baseball lover, pushed starting in the early 2000s for the ballpark to be built in the belief that a Minor League baseball team could be lured to Bowling Green. That dream produced much derision from critics who thought it was a pipe dream and a waste of resources.
Of course we are now celebrating more than a decade of being the home of the highly successful Bowling Green Hot Rods minor league franchise.
It is also in baseball that Kelley made an impact on hundreds of young men over the decades. While most volunteer youth sports coaches stop after their children age out, Kelley never did, commanding his Yankees team as recently as the last spring season.
Kelley was also arguably the most successful Little League coach in the country in recent years, taking three different teams to the Little League World Series – in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
“He was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Devin Obee, a player on two of those Little League World Series teams and now a member of the Duke University baseball team, told the Daily News’ Don Sergent. “His legacy will definitely live for a long time. A lot of people cherish him. We had a lot of talent on that (BG East) team, but developing a team culture is important. He did an amazing job with that.”
As the community prepares for Kelley’s funeral service Thursday, his family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, people make a donation to The Mason Goodnight Foundation so that his legacy of community service continues.