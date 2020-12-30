The area around Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley in Bowling Green was once a thriving area inhabited primarily by African Americans.
Some of the homes in the area have been demolished in recent years, and many of the remaining ones have fallen into disrepair. Nevertheless, area residents take pride in the area’s history as an especially close-knit, peaceful place that was the home of many notable African Americans, including doctors, lawyers, teachers and pioneering business owners.
That’s why a plan presented in 2019 to tear down the remaining houses and build contractor garages drew the ire of many area residents. Some said they were misled into believing the project slated for the area was new residential development and were surprised and upset to learn of the intended use for the area.
Area residents decided to challenge the rezoning for the project approved by the Bowling Green City Commission in Warren Circuit Court.
Enter Desmond Bell.
Bell stepped in to purchase the lots in question from the previous developer. He is now planning to develop the property into a 22-unit residential area that includes apartments.
“This has been about a six-month process,” Bell told the Daily News earlier this month.
Bell said his plan is to rehabilitate seven existing houses in the area, demolish one and rebuild it, construct one new house and build 13 total apartments.
Longtime Kenton Street resident Felecia Bland was leading the effort to stop the contractor garages.
“We’re ecstatic,” Bland told the Daily News regarding Bell’s plans. “We wanted to see it stay as a neighborhood and provide affordable housing. ... When Bell came with his plan, we saw the potential. He’s going to breathe life back into that neighborhood.”
Bell has already started work on a project he’s calling Bell Vue Heights. He is renovating the existing houses – each of which is about 1,500 square feet – and will then move on to building the two new houses, seven three-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.
All 22 housing units will be rentals, Bell said, with monthly payments ranging from $700 to $900.
Bell said he is excited about the chance to rehabilitate a neighborhood that has a rich history.
“I’ve known about that neighborhood, but I didn’t know a lot of the history until I spoke to some of the residents,” he said.
With Bell’s new plan, the court appeal has been dismissed.
Many of the city’s historic neighborhoods have fallen victim to development – most notably the African American Jonesville community, which was demolished in the 1960s for an expansion of Western Kentucky University.
Much of our history has fallen victim to wrecking balls in the name of development.
Bell’s worthy plan allows for development to help address the acute shortage of affordable housing in Bowling Green, but also includes the preservation of historic homes.
This resolution therefore is an important victory, not only for area residents and those who have fond memories of the area, but the entire community.
