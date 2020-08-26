Since the COVID-19 outbreak early in the year, we have been living in very scary and very different times.
People have been staying in their homes, and we’ve been wearing masks and applying hand sanitizer for months. We’ve practiced social distancing for some time and waited for restaurants and businesses to reopen. Meanwhile, children have been stuck at home since mid-March when schools were dismissed in the state.
While the country and its people have been dealt a blow with this pandemic, life has to go on, especially for the lives of our children.
Our children had to do their homework on laptop computers from mid-March to mid-May. This had to be very hard on them as it was with their parents as well. What was probably most difficult was not seeing their friends every day at school. We know this had to be extremely hard on them.
So when we learned last week that the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools were going to have in-person classes, we were ecstatic, cautious, but more ecstatic.
We learned the city and county school systems were going to start Monday and operate days of learning alphabetically by last name so not as many kids are in the same school each week until Oct. 2. Safety precautions such as masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing will all be practiced in our schools. Parents who don’t want to send their kids to school have the option of doing a virtual academy, where their kids can do their homework through a chromebook or a laptop from home.
We think this was a very good strategy by the superintendents and the school boards as they are being proactive and looking out for the health of the kids by allowing more time to pass in hopes that COVID-19 will subside with lower numbers of students in our schools while also giving people the option to keep their kids home while still doing their instructional homework.
Sure, it’s not perfect having to get a temperature check every day before entering school, wearing a mask in the classroom and having to social distance from their friends, but at the end of the day if it keeps the kids healthy it’s a wise strategy.
Our kids needed a return to normalcy by getting back in the classrooms. We once again applaud our two school superintendents and their respective school boards for realizing that and getting our kids back into school with appropriate safety precautions in place.
