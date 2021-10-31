The family’s excruciating emotional pain is still there. And that’s truly understandable.
“Three children saw their father die ... ,” Janeth Cruz – the sister of Bowling Green murder victim Jose Cruz – said last week in U.S. District Court at Bowling Green. “I keep thinking about that video and (convicted killer Jonny Reyes-Martinez) stepping over my brother on the ground like his life meant nothing to him.”
The saga began in March 2017 when, just as La Placita market on Morgantown Road was being robbed, Jose Cruz happened to drive into the parking lot. He had stopped at the store to pick up his son from his ex-wife, who was working inside.
When Jose Cruz didn’t see his son come out immediately, he got out of his car, where his other children were seated, and walked to the front door of the business. There, he became involved in a struggle while trying to stop the robbers and was shot.
Cruz was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
The Daily News’ Justin Story has covered much of the case, and last week – more than four years after Jose Cruz’s death – it finally came to a conclusion in court as the man identified as the leader of a crew that committed several robberies, including the one at La Placita, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison. Jorge Caballero-Melgar of Nashville was sentenced in U.S. District Court for murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal reentry after deportation.
Reyes-Martinez, who admitted shooting and killing Jose Cruz, was ordered to spend nearly 22 years in prison. Others involved in the La Placita robbery – Jose Adan Mejia Varela, Lilian Duron and Estrellita Soto – pleaded guilty to lesser charges and also received prison sentences.
We certainly commend local, state and federal officials for their lengthy investigative and prosecutorial efforts on this case, which started in state court but was moved to federal court once investigators discovered a wider scheme in which a group of Nashville residents robbed businesses in four states. The investigators’ and prosecutors’ work was then stymied in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed court proceedings and caused unexpected delays, resulting in the usually long period between the crime and final sentencing.
But the criminal case is indeed over, and the Cruz family can now truly begin to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives, never forgetting their loved one but moving forward with new dreams and goals.
Jose Cruz’s niece, Emily Nunez, remembered her uncle at last week’s court hearing.
“He’s the type of person who was very charismatic, he was a good community member who loved his family. He had a beautiful relationship with my mother and grandmother,” she said.
For those who cut short Jose Cruz’s life and shattered his family, lengthy prison terms are in store and are much deserved. It’s comforting for all – the family and the wider community – to know these criminals will not be free anytime soon.
And as Reyes-Martinez received his sentence and as he began to serve many years in prison, the words from Jose Cruz’s sister could echo in his mind.
At the end of her remarks in court, Janeth Cruz addressed Reyes-Martinez in Spanish, saying “You’re a coward and I hope you rot in jail.”