It is beyond our comprehension that anyone could look into a video camera with a straight face and make the statement that abortions are safer than a wisdom tooth extraction.
We guess U.S. Rep. Jackie Spicer, D-Calif., is an exception to that, though, as she said just that a few days ago at a #MyRightMyDecision rally in our nation’s capital.
Spicer said: “Abortions are one of the safest procedures you could do on an outpatient basis, safer than doing an endoscopy or wisdom teeth extraction.”
By saying this, she is trying to minimize the health risks associated with abortions.
These are just plain absurd comments coming out of the mouth of another radical pro-choice California ideologue.
Spicer failed to mention the pain that babies endure during an abortion, especially babies who are aborted in late-term abortions. She ignored the pain women endure during abortions. She also failed to mention that some mothers who make the choice to have an abortion die during the procedure. She also failed to mention that wisdom teeth don’t have their own cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and nervous systems like unborn babies do.
The majority of members on the editorial board of this newspaper have a pro-life view and when we hear comments like the ones Spicer made, it sickens us because of what little regard she has for the unborn. She literally talks about the taking of a life through an abortion as if it is no big deal.
Her remarks are offensive and are an attempt to downplay the health risks involved with abortion for both the mother and the baby. They were way out of line on the part of Spicer and further shows a total lack of respect and compassion for the unborn.
