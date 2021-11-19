We hope the latest figures from Kentucky Youth Advocates’ Kids Count County Data Book serve as a wake-up call for Warren Countians – especially our local lawmakers headed to Frankfort come January for next year’s legislative session.
In the 2021 edition of the report, which tracks every Kentucky county’s progress on child well-being across 17 key indicators, Warren County took several steps backward, ranking in the bottom half of all Kentucky counties in several areas.
Births by mothers without a high school diploma are up. More children are in foster care and fewer are exiting the system to be reunited with their families. There are also more children in low-income families to boot.
No doubt, Warren County has made some progress, but too many kids are still experiencing childhood poverty.
The report puts the percentage of children living in low-income families – defined as below 200% of the federal poverty line – at 47%.
It’s also worth noting that the report doesn’t begin to examine the outcomes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, instead covering the period between 2015 and 2019.
That’s why we urge lawmakers to act now and keep Warren County families top of mind when they head to Frankfort in early 2022.
With Kentucky on track for a $1 billion budget surplus, lawmakers have a real opportunity to make meaningful investments to move the needle for children across the state.
Permanent state funding for full-day kindergarten and fully covering districts’ school transportation costs are as good a place to start as any. It’s been a perennial ask for education advocates year after year in Frankfort, but so far lawmakers haven’t delivered.
While they’re at it, they should dispense with unfunded mandates – like the 2019 school safety bill – that cut away at local revenue and placed the burden for funding schools more and more on local taxpayers.
And why not devote more state dollars to school-based family resource and youth services centers that help remove some of the out-of-classroom barriers that inhibit students’ learning?
All of these are recommendations recently endorsed by the General Assembly’s School Funding Task Force, which met over the interim to “ensure the equitable and efficient funding of Kentucky’s common schools.”
With both Democrats and Republicans making up the special committee’s membership, surely these spending priorities can win passage during next year’s legislative session.
Bowling Green and Warren County’s public school districts are fortunate, in a sense, because they have booming property tax bases to rely upon.
But the same can’t be said for Kentucky counties that are watching their populations dwindle, leaving the remaining students behind with fewer resources and opportunities for advancement.
Which is why – if lawmakers don’t work together to take meaningful action in 2022 – they will be actively contributing to the divide between the haves and the have-nots, leaving students to pay the price.
All students, regardless of whether they attend a “good school” or not, should have the opportunities and resources they need to reach their potential. For us, that’s something beyond politics, or at least it should be.