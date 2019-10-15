Republican attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron is a very intelligent and accomplished man who we believe is going to have many more achievements.
The editorial board of this newspaper met with Cameron several months ago and was impressed by his vision for our state. We particularly liked his plan to, if elected, uphold the laws of this state and challenge any efforts by our two largest cities to become sanctuary cities. We also liked that he would engage in the courts when it comes to pro-life issues.
Politics is a dirty business, though. Cameron seems to have a good shot at being elected our next attorney general Nov. 5, but unfortunately there are some who seem desperate to push him out of the race.
Several weeks ago, a retired labor union leader, Joseph Jackson of Louisville, filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Cameron from the November ballot. The suit claimed Cameron hadn't practiced law for eight years as required under Section 92 of the state constitution.
Cameron, who obtained his law license in October 2011, testified in court last week that working as a law clerk for a federal judge for his first two years fulfilled the prerequisite.
This was obviously a desperate effort by Jackson, who has endorsed Cameron's Democratic opponent, former House Speaker Greg Stumbo, in this race. The desperate act failed, as it should have.
In a 10-page decision issued Thursday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett concurred with Cameron's attorneys, saying state courts as far back as 1937 have had a liberal interpretation of the requirement. He said the courts have long established a "practicing lawyer" is a licensed individual who provides service with legal knowledge or advice.
"The court finds that Mr. Cameron will have been a licensed lawyer for more than eight years by the time of the general election," Willett said.
Willet made the correct ruling in this silly lawsuit that had no merit whatsoever.
It's really sad that Jackson stooped so low as to file this frivolous lawsuit in an effort to get Cameron removed from the ballot, especially given who he has endorsed in this race.
We're glad that Cameron was victorious in this lawsuit and that he will remain on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
