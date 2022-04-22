In Kentucky and elsewhere, it’s been said that “no man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”
We certainly wouldn’t go that far. In fact, in the recently completed General Assembly in Frankfort, many fine pieces of legislation that made it through the legislative process and received Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature – or was adopted over the governor’s vetoes – will do much to improve Kentuckians’ lives.
Unfortunately, as is the case in most years in Frankfort, there were some head-scratching moves as well under the Capitol dome.
While we cannot comment on every single piece of legislation – there’s not enough available newsprint for that herculean task – here is a look at what we see as some of the highlights and low points of the session.
In one of the most contentious issues of the session, we were glad when the charter schools bill received final approval, even though it took the Republican-run legislature overriding the Democratic governor’s veto to get it done.
The legislature authorized charters in 2017, but none have been created in Kentucky because lawmakers didn’t provide a permanent funding mechanism back then, The Associated Press reported. That changed in this session, when lawmakers set up a long-term funding method for charter schools. Public charters, like traditional public schools, will now receive a mix of local and state tax support.
Our support for this bill was simple: Parents should have a choice on where to send their children to school.
If parents want them in public schools, great. But if parents want another choice, now they will have that option – in certain parts of the state.
The bill requires that at least two charter schools be created under pilot projects – one in Louisville and one in northern Kentucky. If these pilot projects work out, we would likely endorse a charter school coming to Bowling Green at some point.
On budget work related to education, Beshear argued that lawmakers failed to “meet the moment” during a time of unprecedented revenue surpluses – conveniently leaving out the fact that a major reason for those surpluses was one-time handouts from Washington amid the COVID pandemic. He wanted more money placed into the state’s main funding formula – known as SEEK – for K-12 schools. He also faulted lawmakers for refusing to include pay raises for teachers and other school staff – two of his budget priorities.
Republicans, in turn, noted the budget they passed funds full-day kindergarten, pours money into teacher pensions and increases SEEK funding – from $4,000 this year to $4,100 in 2023 and $4,200 in 2024. Some Republicans said school districts across the state could use their additional SEEK funding to provide raises for teachers and other school staff, which is true, but in a year when state employees received generous (and needed) raises, it seems more could have been done to ensure teachers get needed raises, too.
Another hot-button issue in Frankfort and across our nation has been abortion rights. We applaud the legislature for passing a bill – again, over a Beshear veto – that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Kentucky law currently bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
The proposed 15-week ban is modeled after a Mississippi law the U.S. Supreme Court is considering in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights. By taking the preemptive action, the bill’s supporters say Kentucky’s stricter ban would be in place if the Mississippi law is upheld, the AP reported.
But, as we mentioned earlier, there were some head-scratching moves in Frankfort. And this was one of them: The bill failed to exclude pregnancies caused by rape or incest, which could cause a victim to be forced under the law to carry her rapist’s child to term.
“Those are violent crimes,” Democratic Rep. Rachel Roberts said. “This bill forces those women to be violated again.”
We certainly agree on that point. That needs to be rectified.
In overriding another bad decision from the Democratic governor, Republicans were correct again to shoot down Beshear’s veto of legislation that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in sex-segregated sporting events from sixth grade through college. Under the new law, a student’s gender will be determined by the “biological sex” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate “as originally issued at the time of birth or adoption.”
Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, has said the measure would ensure girls and women compete against other “biological females.”
That makes perfect sense.
Last, but certainly not least, was a bill that thankfully didn’t reach the governor’s desk.
Senate Bill 63 – which the Daily News, Kentucky Press Association, the ACLU of Kentucky and many others opposed – would have restricted Kentuckians’ freedom of speech and made it impossible for local news outlets to report accurate information about some of the highest-ranking government officials in the state.
If Senate Bill 63 had become law, public agencies would not have been allowed to release “personally identifiable information” if government officials and their family members requested the protection. That would include records disclosing birth, marriage, property ownership and vehicle registration records as well as email addresses. If it had become law, newspapers wouldn’t have been allowed to do advance stories that an elected official is coming to Bowling Green on a certain day nor could we have said before trial what judge was going to be hearing the case.
Sadly, this bill actually passed the Senate and a House committee. Fortunately, it got no further.
Republican Sen. Danny Carroll, the bill’s sponsor, has tried to push this legislation into law in past sessions as well.
Fortunately for free speech, he came up short again.
Again, as the door closes on this session, we believe many good things for Kentucky came out of this General Assembly. But ugly (and likely unconstitutional) legislation like SB 63 is going to pop up now and then, and that’s why vigilance is always needed when the lawmakers are in session.