The familiar sights and sounds of sports practice returned to fields and gyms across the state this week.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control affirmed its plan last week to move ahead with its plan to begin fall sports practice for cross country, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball. After weeks and weeks of conditioning work and limited drills in limited numbers, teams finally began preparing in earnest for a season that has been very much in doubt since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down in-person school instruction along with most athletic competition back in March.
The KHSAA board’s decision did not come without much thoughtful discussion, but the ultimate vote of 16-2 very much reflected the thinking of the vast majority of schools in the state that giving kids the opportunity to once more compete – with all the physical, mental and social benefits that provides – was a chance worth taking in what are still uncertain times.
That decision was not final – Gov. Andy Beshear along with the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health had to sign off on the plan.
During Monday’s news briefing, Beshear announced he would not overturn the Board of Control’s decision.
“Let me start by saying we’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think that it is a good decision or a wise decision, but if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me, all over Kentucky, taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions,” Beshear said.
“I have concerns ... that by starting with some of the most high-contact sports, we risk a shortened season, that we risk what I think can be successful plans to get our kids back in school, that we risk every other sport that’s going to follow, but we can’t be making every decision for what’s best for folks out of the governor’s office. It’s going to be incumbent on our superintendents, on coaches, on the different groups to make the wisest decisions that they can.”
That is the right call, empowering school districts on the local level to assess their own circumstances in relation to the epidemic and make their own decisions.
So now Kentucky joins with most neighboring states in forging ahead with fall sports. It remains uncertain whether seasons will continue without potential interruption, but other options including shifting fall sports to the spring or a hybrid winter-spring model offer no more guarantees while further disrupting the normalcy of competition for student-athletes. Competition for fall sports except football begins Sept. 7, with football opening with games Sept. 11.
For the seniors especially, there will be no opportunity for a do-over or a make-up. Some have aspirations of competing athletically at the collegiate level, and this may well be their last, best chance at achieving those goals. For most, this will likely be their final opportunity to make lasting memories of competing athletically as part of a team, with all the lessons and experiences that can provide.
This extends to the collegiate level as well. While some NCAA Division I conferences including the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to try and postpone the fall season until the spring, others are attempting to carry on with at least some fall sports. In Conference USA as well as the SEC, ACC and the Big 12, that means football in the fall is still the plan. Western Kentucky is scheduled to open its season Sept. 12 at Louisville before returning to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 19 for its home opener against Liberty.
There is still much to work out in regard to fan attendance at both high school and college venues, and there are certain to be precautions in place related to social distancing and mask requirements. It will look and feel different, as so much does these days.
That doesn’t mean it isn’t worth doing – the risks of contracting COVID-19 are inherent, and the controlled atmosphere of school likely even decreases that for student-athletes. The benefits of competition are undeniable, and this is a limited window to play for most. We applaud the decisions of the KHSAA and some college conferences to try and preserve those potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for student-athletes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.