It is important for all area residents to complete the census form and mail it to the enclosed address or complete it online and send it electronically.
One of the main reasons that completing the census form is vital is because it is helpful in regard to area communities receiving federal funding.
Each person counted in Bowling Green and Warren County represents just over $1,000 in federal funds that come into our community. Given our sizable population increase from nearly 10 years ago, the more people who submit their census forms means there is a much better chance our city will secure the amount of federal funding to which it is entitled.
Every 10 years, the United States is required by law to conduct a census. In 2010, the census had about a 77 percent self-report rate. This was a pretty good return rate on the census in that year, but it could always be improved.
In 2020, members of the public have until April 1 – also known as Census Day – to complete the census themselves before workers are dispatched to obtain information from those who didn’t self-submit.
Every time a census is required by federal law, there are some who don’t fill out the census. Because of that, volunteers are needed to contact households that don’t self-submit. In Warren County, nearly 1,800 workers are still needed to help count households that don’t self-submit, among other tasks.
Sue Parrigin, a Bowling Green city commissioner and head of the local census Complete Count Committee, put it best: “Say a family of five didn’t get counted, that would be $50,000 over the 10-year period that would not be received. That is the importance.”
This is why we can’t overemphasize the importance of filling out census forms to help our area secure as much federal funding as possible.
There will be some who unfortunately won’t fill these forms out, and because of that, these volunteers will be needed to try to help them do so.
The compensation for this job isn’t bad, either. A census worker is paid $15 per hour with weekly pay, and work-related mileage is reimbursed at a rate of 58 cents per mile. You must be 18 years old or older and be a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address and a form of transportation. Hours are flexible from 14 to 40 hours a week. People get to name their hours.
This sounds to us like a pretty good job with some good benefits. We urge all residents to fill out these census forms so that we can secure as much federal funding as possible, and we encourage people to volunteer to help others complete these forms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.