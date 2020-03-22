At a time when our city, state and country are dealing with a major health crisis and supplies for everyone are running low, it is always comforting to know that there are businesses, schools and others that are willing to help in our time off need.
In Warren County, the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were announced last week, and more are almost certain to come.
This is why we need to do all we can to help those who are most susceptible to the disease, such as the elderly, by making sure they have enough food, cleaning materials, toilet paper and paper towels so they may stay home in an effort to avoid contracting the virus.
Our two local school districts have stepped up to the plate since schools have been closed to help deliver essential items, such as food, for low-income households.
Warren County Public Schools is offering meals between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at several schools. Those schools include Alvaton Elementary, Briarwood Elementary, Bristow Elementary, Jennings Creek Elementary, Lost River Elementary, Henry F. Moss Middle School, Natcher Elementary, North Warren Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Richardsville Elementary, Rockfield Elementary, Warren Central High School, Warren East High School, Warren East Middle School and Warren Elementary.
In addition to these sites, WCPS will offer meals at almost 80 additional locations through school bus and van deliveries. A full list is of locations is available at bit.ly/2waB0jA.
The Bowling Green Independent School District is also stepping up to the plate to help students get meals while school is not in session. The district is offering students breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until Friday. BGISD buses will deliver meals through the district, following elementary school bus routes.
Breakfast will be delivered between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meals will also be available for pickup at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, T.C. Cherry Elementary and the Bowling Green Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road. Breakfast at these locations will be served between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Local businesses such as the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa and Dollar General have really stepped up to the plate to help our seniors.
The Kentucky Grand has started the Stay Strong Program. Owners Dan and Jenna Murph started the program after numerous stores began running out of supplies and the downtown Bowling Green hotel had to close its piano bar and restaurant following a statewide order Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear. The Murphs decided the supplies left over at the hotel should be put to good use.
So the Murphs have been delivering care packages that include items such as a crossword puzzle book, a roll of toilet paper, tissues, a deck of cards, disinfectant wipes, prepackaged food items, a book, a personal card from the hotel staff and more. They are free and are being left on the front porch of seniors who request them.
Those interested in receiving the packages or contributing items or resources to be included may call the Kentucky Grand Hotel at 270-779-8988 or email management@kentuckygrand.com.
The Murphs hope residents, charities and stores will pitch in and help donate items to fill more care packages.
We echo those sentiments.
We would also like to commend Dollar General stores for allowing seniors to be the first to shop in their stores for the first hour they are open for business. This gives seniors the chance to get the goods they need before they are all picked over. This says a lot about the caliber of businesses and character in those associated with Dollar General, as it does with the schools and the Murphs’ business.
They are really making a difference in their selfless actions by doing what they can to help the most vulnerable, and that is something we believe should be applauded.
