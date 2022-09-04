While solar panel and wind turbine farms are common sights in many parts of the U.S. and world, they are still rare in southcentral Kentucky.
That may be changing soon as a 1,088-acre, 173-megawatt solar power facility in Logan County took another step toward reality recently.
As the Daily News reported last week, the Kentucky State Board of Electric Generation and Transmission Siting has approved the project, as long as all of its recommended mitigation measures are implemented.
The proposed site is about two miles southwest of Russellville and will use the Tennessee Valley Authority’s adjacent existing transmission lines.
The power is slated to be utilized by the Facebook Data Center in Gallatin, Tenn., and the General Motors Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.
The process for approval included public input opportunities.
During that process, many concerns were aired. Some local farmers and residents said they were against taking prime agricultural land out of production. At a public hearing in June, other concerns were discussed including: the aesthetic appearance of solar panels to the surrounding area; the lack of benefit for the local community, considering where the produced energy would be used; and the noise of construction.
Supporters have touted the project as a boon to Logan County, with an economic analysis report showing the property will produce about $484,000 in property taxes annually for 30 years, compared to $14,100 in 2020, due to the increase in the land’s value.
The project will also employ more than 500 people during the 12- to 18-month construction phase.
Some concerns are legitimate. Land suitable for agriculture is becoming a rarer commodity, especially in growing areas like ours, as former farmland is being increasingly gobbled up for development.
Construction of the massive project will also undoubtedly be a harsh change for the normally quiet area.
But with the proper oversight, there is no reason to believe this project won’t be a successful one.
As part of the approval process, Russellville Solar LLC has to abide by all land restoration commitments and the company must file a “complete and explicit” decommissioning plan at least a month before beginning construction.
Ultimately, there is no doubt that alternative energy generation efforts like solar present numerous advantages over things like mining and fracking. Both those processes have a demonstrated negative impact on not only the environment but on people’s health for generations.
Solar power generation conversely has almost no direct impact on the environment, is renewable and promotes energy independence.
At a time when we continue to see the impacts of climate change and world instability, those are powerful incentives to embrace such projects.