It would be very hard for the editorial board of this newspaper to endorse legalization of marijuana.
Sure, it’s been growing in Kentucky – lawfully and unlawfully – for decades upon decades and isn’t hard to find on the streets to purchase, but just because it is grown here and can be bought illegally is no reason to support its legalization.
While we strongly believe that recreational use of marijuana should be not become legal in our state, we do believe medical marijuana should become legal to help those battling serious and deadly diseases to make their lives more comfortable.
Reading about medical marijuana and the people who have had their pain relieved by it – whether they’re suffering from multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, nausea, HIV, paralysis, cancer and other diseases – we believe the use of medical marijuana should be an option to help alleviate that pain.
Medical marijuana in Kentucky took one step closer to becoming a reality last week when it cleared a House committee and now goes to the full House for a vote. It will likely face a tougher time in the Senate, where it was sent to from the House in 2020 only to die.
State Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, the bill’s lead sponsor, made a good case for enacting this into law by pointing out how it allows sick people to get a safe product but also how the bill features layers of safeguards such as doctors having to prescribe the medical marijuana for a specified list of conditions that included some of the ones already mentioned. The bill also includes “home rule” provisions. It would make medical cannabis legal statewide, but county fiscal courts or commissions could vote to disallow it, he said. However, he said, communities in those counties would have the option to allow it.
Eric Crawford, a steadfast medical marijuana advocate, made some good points as well when he argued “we all deserve legal access to a safe product without fear of the law. Don’t make sick people criminals.”
Crawford couldn’t be any more on target. People who are severely sick or dying shouldn’t fear arrest for an illegal drug, when it could be prescribed to them for medical reasons.
Making it legal for medical purposes simply makes sense.
We hope lawmakers see the importance of making severely ill people more comfortable when they need relief and pass this much-needed bill into law before the session ends in a few weeks.
It’s the right thing to do.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.