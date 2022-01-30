Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., insisted “doomsday for democracy” was near.
No, that quote didn’t come from the current Senate majority leader in recent weeks as he pushed to change the Senate’s filibuster rules to block Republican opposition and allow passage of the Democrats’ election reform legislation. Instead, that “doomsday” quote came from 2005, when he strenuously supported and fought to keep the filibuster when his Democrats were in the Senate minority.
To give the minority a greater voice – whether it’s the Republicans or Democrats in that position – we believe the filibuster should stand. And we credit Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia for standing against Schumer, President Joe Biden and others in their party this month and refusing to change the Senate filibuster procedures.
Endorsing an effort to find bipartisan legislation on election reform, Manchin said: “Ending the filibuster would be the easy way out. I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation.”
To better explain the process, The Associated Press noted that the filibuster isn’t in the Constitution but was developed as a blocking tactic in the 1800s. By the 1920s, it was part of an established playbook for stalling civil rights legislation. In the most infamous filibuster, then-Sen. Strom Thurmond, a Democrat from South Carolina, stood continuously by his desk for 24 hours and 18 minutes speaking against the 1957 Civil Rights Act.
Today, unlike in the Thurmond era, senators can usually tell Senate leaders or announce publicly that they will filibuster a bill and no lengthy speeches will be required. The system also now allows the Senate to conduct other business even as a filibuster on a certain bill is waged.
Under current rules, a three-fifths majority, which in the 100-member Senate means 60 votes, is needed to end filibusters against nearly all types of legislation. And in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats don’t have enough votes to break a filibuster unless 10 Republicans join them.
Unable or unwilling to get Republican support, Schumer and most other Democrats wanted to blow up the Senate rules on their election reform legislation, which would have allowed passage with a simple majority. Sinema and Manchin were not willing to go along on such a partisan path.
Sinema, in fact, supported the proposed election changes – which Democrats said are needed to counteract Republicans’ push for new state-level laws – but rejected “actions that would deepen our divisions and risk repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty and further eroding confidence in our government.”
Biden said he was “profoundly disappointed” that the filibuster stood.
But, in the long run, America will be better for it.
Ending the filibuster would allow one party – whether Democrats now or Republicans when they return to power – to run roughshod over the other and could lead to drastic reversals in U.S. policy each time party control changes in Washington.
And as Democrats should know by now, any changes to the filibuster could come back to haunt them.
In 2013, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, in the words of CNN, opened Pandora’s box when it came to the filibuster. Frustrated by minority Republicans at the time, Reid rejected warnings from Republicans and even some Democrats and changed the filibuster rules to not apply to federal judgeships below the Supreme Court level. In the short term, Reid and then-President Barack Obama got what they wanted: A bunch of lower-level federal judges confirmed.
But then Republicans took control, and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky expanded the “Reid rule,” making it easier for the GOP to push through Supreme Court nominations. That allowed three nominees of then-President Donald Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – to join the highest court. It’s a certainty that those three would not have been elevated to the court if Reid had not opened the door to filibuster change in 2013.
Democrats are again in control of the Senate and White House. But when pushing to stifle the minority party, they should be reminded that they, too, could soon be in the minority again.
Sinema and Manchin get it.
Manchin said changing to a majority-rule Senate would only add to the “dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”
Sinema insisted “our challenges cannot be solved by one party.”
Well said, Sens. Manchin and Sinema. Thank you.