It’s tempting to look back on the Holocaust as just a historic, albeit horrific, event.
But while they are nowhere near the scope of the Holocaust, antisemitism and related hate crimes are all too real in 2023.
That’s why a Tuesday event deserves the community’s support.
Bowling Green will join communities across the globe in a first-ever local “March of Remembrance” – a Holocaust memorial rally and walk.
The event will be on April 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., when Bowling Green will join more than 20 nations and over 400 cities around the world in marking the Holocaust, where 6 million European Jews were murdered.
The April 18 date has historic significance as it coincides with Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. In turn, Holocaust Remembrance Day coincides with the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising 80 years ago in 1943 when Polish Jews rose up against the Nazi occupiers.
The Holocaust of course provides stark historic reminders of the evil that humankind is capable of, but, unfortunately, we have recent examples as well.
Last month, the FBI released an updated report on hate crimes in 2021 revealing that antisemitic hate crimes grew by nearly 20% from 2020 to 2021. There were more hate crimes against Jewish people and institutions than any other group in 2021.
The March of Remembrance will kick off at the Christian Family Radio building at 1407 Scottsville Road. Marchers will walk along the Scottsville Road sidewalk to Oliver Street and back three times. The six lengths are in memory of the 6 million lives lost.
Attendees can also opt to stand in the CFR parking lot holding signs demonstrating support for the people of Israel. The event will conclude in a vigil with six candles and a prayer of peace and strength for the Jewish people.
Tuesday’s walk is an important way for the community of southcentral Kentucky to show we remember the millions lost in the Holocaust and stand against modern antisemitism in all its forms.