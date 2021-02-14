It would be easy for Ben McCormack to accept his success story and call it a happy ending. Instead, the Bowling Green man is helping others turn their lives around in profound ways.
The 35-year-old McCormack is owner of the BM Projects construction company, where he renovates and rehabilitates local homes.
He’s also rehabilitating lives.
Based in a Nutwood Street residence, McCormack has created a program he calls GRACE (for Gentlemen Recovering Around Christ’s Edification).
McCormack has experience in traveling down the road toward a new life.
As a young man he developed an addiction to pain medications that wound up earning him a stay in the Warren County Regional Jail.
“I got strung out on painkillers and it went from bad to worse,” he told the Daily News. “I got arrested for robbery one night and went to prison for four years.”
The arrest and incarceration were a wake-up call.
“The whole time I was locked up, I kept seeing guys go in and out (of jail) and in and out,” he said. “I decided I wasn’t going to continue down that path, and I thought I could help others not go down that path.”
McCormack worked various jobs after his 2015 release from jail, but after his father died from cancer, he relapsed and wound up in rehab for six months.
That experience spurred McCormack to create GRACE.
“At the rehab place, I just told God I needed help,” he said. “It was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”
As he began working in the construction trade, McCormack took on others who were down on their luck and gave them not only a job, but lodging at the Nutwood home if needed.
McCormack’s wife, Amanda, now prepares meals on Thursday evenings for the three men now living in the home. Along with sharing his food and his house, Ben McCormack shares his Christian faith with the men in the program.
One of the men is Darren Adams, a reformed methamphetamine addict who has lived at the Nutwood Street house for more than a year.
“He has definitely changed my life,” said Adams, who now works as a forklift operator at the American Howa Kentucky plant. “When I came here I couldn’t be around my family. Now I’ve straightened up. I’ve been clean since the day I walked in. Ben helped my family find a house. Now I should be able to leave here in a month or so and be with my family.”
Ben McCormack serves as a shining example of someone who has not only rehabilitated himself, but is making our community a better place through his generous efforts.
Ben McCormack said he hopes to continue reaching out to those in need with a simple message: “If you get knocked down,” he said, “you can get back up.”
