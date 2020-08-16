Any person or family who comes to our country legally should be respected for coming here to try to make a better life for themselves and their families.
Through different generations, people have come to our country to escape fascism, countries that were run by dictatorships and to escape Communism.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao’s parents were one of these families who were both born in Communist China. In 1949, Chao’s parents, James and Ruth, relocated separately to Taiwan at the culmination of the Chinese Civil War and in 1961 moved their family to the United States to make a better life for themselves and Elaine and her five sisters.
Who could blame them?
The Chao family became very successful after moving to our country. James Chao started a shipping company called Foremost Group based in New York, that has a sizable fleet of ships transporting dry bulk goods in Asia. Elaine Chao’s sister, Angela Chao, is now chief executive.
This is the all-American success story and deserves to be applauded.
In 1993, Chao married U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and they have become a power couple. She served as labor secretary under then-President George W. Bush and is now in her current role as transportation secretary. McConnell has served as majority leader of the U.S. Senate since 2016.
Chao came from a very successful family business who made their money in our country. Sadly, her mother died in 2007. After her death, Chao received a large inheritance. McConnell reported it on his financial disclosure form in 2008 as a “gift from a filer’s relative” valued at $5 million to $25 million.
The “gift from a filer’s relative” has since generated much speculation – and years of fodder for negative ads – that McConnell and his in-laws are cashing in on Chinese connections while he leads the Senate.
The innuendo and heresy has been mentioned for years about McConnell and his wife. Sadly, his political opponents have been quick to accuse him of it, although none of it’s true. Of course, this didn’t stop his 2014 Democratic opponent, Alison Lundergan Grimes, from using it in her failed campaign against him and now it has come out that his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, is using the same false claims in a newly released ad that we believe is baseless, racist and so untruthful that The Washington Post gave it Three Pinocchios.
In McGrath’s ad, the narrator shows a picture of McConnell smiling and says, “Why is he smiling? His trade deals made China richer, their military stronger. They’re spying on us and they didn’t stop the coronavirus. Oh, and Mitch made millions from China. Thirty-six years is long enough.”
Of course the ad is full of lies and distortions, but as we’ve mentioned before we believe McGrath has some really bad people advising her and this ad like the other false ads she has run before again shows that she doesn’t represent Kentucky values.
The Washington Post, hardly a conservative newspaper, pointed out that in McGrath’s TV ad where she says McConnell made millions from China was “grossly misleading.” The Post went on to say American companies do not become less American by establishing successful shipping routes in the South China Sea.
Kevin Golden, McConnell’s campaign manager, did an excellent job of summing up the ad when he said: “Could anyone imagine this ad running in an election if Elaine Chao was born in Europe? This is a despicable attack on Senator McConnell’s wife, whose family fled communism, earned their success through relentless hard work, and have lived the definition of the American dream.”
McGrath should be ashamed of this racist attack against McConnell and his wife whose family came here to get away from communism and live the American dream.
McConnell and his wife have nothing to be ashamed of at all as the money made was through a family business based in our country and through an inheritance from the death of Chao’s mother.
This is just one more example of how far away McGrath is from representing Kentucky values and another reason once again why we believe McConnell will have no problem easily defeating her on Election Day.
