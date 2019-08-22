There have been widespread reports from Kentucky sources that U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath’s campaign manager was behind the firing of a potential candidate who was considering running against her in the Democratic primary in the 2020 race for U.S. Senate.
According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Mark Nickolas has boasted in Kentucky political circles that he was responsible for the firing of Matt Jones, former host of the television show “Hey Kentucky!”
Jones, perhaps best known as the founder of Kentucky Sports Radio, saw an opening for the Senate seat after McGrath’s bizarre launch last month. “I like her, this is not a knock on her, but she has become so robotic and become so consulted that I don’t even know what she stands for anymore. And I think that’s what a lot of people felt,” Jones said on a recent podcast.
Jones discussed his firing in a Monday interview on his radio show, saying he believed Nickolas to be responsible. “He was the one who pressured to make that happen,” Jones said. “If not for him, I’d still be hosting the show. And I knew that. It is also true, because I heard from many people, that he went around bragging about it. I mean, he went around to people, Amy McGrath’s campaign man, and bragged that he was the person to do it.”
If this is in fact true, McGrath and her campaign have a lot of explaining to do. One has to wonder if it isn’t true. After all, Jones is better known in Kentucky than McGrath, in large part because of KSR and his former talk show. Also, politically, he is a more moderate Democrat than McGrath. Was the McGrath campaign scared that Jones posed a serious threat against her winning the nomination?
It certainly makes one wonder.
We believe Jones would’ve been a formidable candidate against McGrath – and still could be, if in fact he decides to throw his hat in the ring to challenge her in the primary next year.
McGrath has already shown her true colors in her run for the Senate by first saying she would’ve voted for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then flip-flopping and saying hours later that she would’ve voted against him. Another gaffe of McGrath’s was appearing in a Twitter photo with Democratic Virginia state Rep. Marcus Simon. Simon signed on to co-sponsor Virginia House Bill 2491, which permitted abortions through the end of the third trimester of pregnancy. During a presentation of the bill, Democratic state Rep. Kathy Tran, who introduced the legislation, confirmed that it would allow for abortion up until birth.
These aren’t Kentucky values but are the values of the national Democratic Party, which McGrath truly embraces.
The McGrath campaign has denied Nickolas was behind the firing of Jones. If these allegations against Nickolas are in fact true, then McGrath needs to come clean and tell the public the truth that her campaign manager had someone fired who they feared might give her a tough run in the Democratic primary.
These are some pretty serious allegations. Jones, who is pretty well connected in this state, has said he believes Nickolas had him fired and that he bragged about doing so. If true, shame on Nickolas for doing so.
If, however, this is just a rumor that is being used for political gain, then those who have falsely reported this narrative need to come clean and say Nickolas wasn’t behind Jones’ firing. We feel the truth will come out on this issue eventually, and it certainly needs to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.