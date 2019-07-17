Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, who would like to replace Mitch McConnell as U.S. senator for Kentucky, demonstrated last week why she doesn’t deserve to be successful in that endeavor.
After first indicating that she would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, McGrath changed course hours later and said she would have voted no.
Many liberals were dismayed by her initial support of Kavanaugh, and her quick flip-flop certainly invited questions about McGrath being up to the task.
Our concern about McGrath goes well beyond her seemingly flexible beliefs.
By backpedaling from support of Kavanaugh to opposition, McGrath aligned herself squarely on the side of those Democratic senators who engaged in guilt by accusation and character assassination of the vilest sort. In the process, they did untold damage to our justice system, whose presumption of innocence is one of the most important protections of our individual rights.
Readers will recall that the sexual misconduct claims brought against Kavanaugh by his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, could not be corroborated. Ford could not remember what year the alleged event took place, where it took place and who brought her to the party or who drove her home. People who Ford claimed were at the party said they didn’t remember it or they didn’t know Kavanaugh.
Most Senate Democrats eagerly embraced Ford’s accusation with comments like “we believe the woman.” As their attacks got more savage, the reputation of a good man was badly damaged, along with damage to American institutions – our justice system, first and foremost.
The unfairness of the attacks on Kavanaugh can best be viewed by contrasting Ford’s uncorroborated claims against the dozens of former female classmates and co-workers who came forward voluntarily during confirmation hearings to attest to his character. We believe a majority of Americans recoiled from the character assassination and disregard for basic principles of justice they witnessed.
These are not American values, nor are they Kentucky values.
By casting her lot with those senators who put aside decency in favor of reputation destruction, McGrath underlines her lack of respect for bedrock justice principles such as presumption of innocence.
As a former Air Force officer, whose military service we respect, McGrath swore to uphold the Constitution. She surely knows the damage done to our justice system by the confirmation circus cannot be condoned unless one believes the end justifies the means.
