On Friday, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, a Democrat, said her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race gives a jolt of momentum to her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
In McGrath’s words, “it absolutely gives us momentum because it shows that against an unpopular Republican incumbent, a Democrat can win.”
This is an odd opinion to be expressed by a candidate who lost a congressional campaign in 2018 to U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. She is saying that because Gov. Andy Beshear barely beat former Gov. Matt Bevin by 5,000 votes, she feels that gives her momentum against McConnell.
Let’s be clear here: Beshear was barely elected, and he won not because people were overly excited about him, but because Bevin’s abrasive personality alienated many, many voters. Being the son of a former governor who was fairly popular when he left office probably helped Beshear as well.
Furthermore, neither Andy Beshear nor Bevin will ever come close to being the caliber of politician McConnell is. Both are relatively unseasoned compared to McConnell, who is a master of politics. McConnell knows the Senate well and has proven over decades in politics that he knows what it takes to win. His able staff knows how to take care of his constituents back home.
Andy Beshear is now the lone statewide Democratic officeholder in the state. McGrath failed to mention that her party lost the secretary of state’s office and attorney general’s office in November.
Sure, we give McGrath credit for being a Marine combat pilot, as we have done in previous editorials. But she literally has a lot to learn about politics. What we do know about her is what she said on a television show: that she would have supported Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, but hours later, after taking heat from her left-wing base, she retracted that and said later that day that she would have voted against his nomination. We also know that while attending a fundraiser in Massachusetts in 2018, McGrath said, “I am further left, I am more progressive, than anyone in the state of Kentucky.”
And this is a person who believes she can beat one of the most powerful, entrenched senators in the country?
When she refers to an unpopular incumbent, she is obviously referring to McConnell. But she would be wise to remember McConnell has never polled extremely high in Kentucky, but he is obviously doing something right as he has survived every challenge to him in this six elections to the Senate. One only has to look at his 2014 challenger, former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who polls said was neck-and-neck. Grimes ended up getting trounced by McConnell by 15 points.
At the end of the day, Kentucky is a conservative state where a majority prefers a federal judiciary that supports the original meaning of the Constitution. McConnell’s key role in the confirmation of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and the appointment of 187 judges to the federal bench will serve him well come Election Day.
We don’t see that Beshear’s narrow victory gives McGrath any momentum whatsoever in her race against McConnell. It might sound good to her base, but we don’t believe the rest of the state that has continuously elected McConnell to the Senate is buying what she is trying to sell.
