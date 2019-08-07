Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath has proven in her very short time running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that she really doesn’t understand Kentucky or its people.
Less than a week after announcing her candidacy against McConnell, she made her first major gaffe when she said on a television show that she would’ve voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A few hours later, she flip-flopped and said she would’ve voted against Kavanaugh’s nomination. This shows a candidate who apparently doesn’t believe in the presumption of innocence, clearly doesn't know where she stands on the issues and clearly condones character assassination, which Kavanaugh was unfortunately a victim of.
Not long after this gaffe, McGrath made yet another major one by appearing in Virginia with radical state legislator Marcus Simon, who was a co-sponsor of a bill that would’ve allowed “abortions at any point in pregnancy up until the point of childbirth in certain cases.” Shortly thereafter, disgraced Gov. Ralph Northam shed further light on what Simon’s bill sought to legalize: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
This procedure is simply barbaric and deserved to be voted down because it is reminiscent of something from the Stone Age. The fact that McGrath chose to powwow with this radical leftist politician shows her true colors.
McGrath stated in her failed congressional campaign in 2018 against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., that she is pro-choice, but spending time and posing with a monster like Simon shows she is in lockstep with the views of the national Democratic Party, not those of Kentucky, where voters largely oppose abortions and partial-birth abortions.
The latest misstep committed by McGrath was not attending the Fancy Farm picnic this past weekend. She said she was waiting for the 2020 Senate race to be on the ballot before appearing at the event. But McConnell attended and spoke at the event and, like her, he isn’t on the ballot this year.
McGrath’s unwillingness to attend the political event of the year in our state shows she’s simply not ready for prime time and is certainly nowhere ready to take on a very seasoned, very intelligent and very skillful politician in McConnell.
