Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath has shown time and time again that she doesn’t represent Kentucky values.
The flawed candidate said on a television network that she would’ve voted to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the nation’s high court and only hours later flip-flopped to appease her far-left base, saying that she wouldn’t have voted to confirm Kavanaugh. The pro-abortion candidate also said she would’ve voted to impeach President Donald Trump if she was in the Senate at the time.
McGrath really shot herself in the foot with these remarks by making them in a state that Trump carried by more than 30 points and is expected to easily carry again this November.
McGrath, who barely won the June primary against a political newcomer, state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, and lost a 2018 U.S. congressional race to U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, is also on record as being opposed to Trump’s border wall and in May played politics with the COVID-19 pandemic with a despicable ad her campaign released using the words and images of two Republican governors to make it appear as if she was a moderate, which we all know she is anything but. The editorial board of this newspaper took her to task over that ad in a May 22 editorial and we were glad to do so.
We’re once again taking her to task over a photo that has emerged of McGrath with leftist extremist Ken Blair and failed congressional candidate Patti Pratt. For those not familiar with Blair, he is well known for advocating violence against Trump and for hanging a Trump effigy in 2017 with a sign below it saying, “Just grab ‘em by the p---y,’ your president.” Two American flags were hung upside down next to the Trump lookalike doll.
The Kentucky Republican Party has rightfully called for McGrath to apologize for appearing in this picture with this extremist individual.
McGrath hasn’t spoken of the photo, which is very telling. One of the oddest things about this, other than the candidate’s past statements, is in her ads and statements she constantly talks about her military service, which we applaud, but she cannot denounce being in a picture with an individual who hung the American flag upside down.
It’s well known that flying the flag upside down is a sign of disrespect to the American flag.
For someone who touts her military service quite often, where is her apology for posing in a picture with an extremist man like Blair?
Nowhere to be seen, which is very telling about McGrath and her politics. It’s quite obvious what is occurring here and that is she is staying quiet to appease her far-left base that is sending millions of dollars of out-of-state money into her campaign.
McGrath really is a flawed candidate. She takes her orders from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who reportedly recruited her, and cannot stand on her own two feet as a candidate, which is one of the many reasons why we believe U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will beat her like a drum come Election Day.
Her silence on this most disturbing issue and her other far-left comments won’t play well in Kentucky and once again shows McGrath doesn’t represent Kentucky values.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.