When it comes to the best the teaching profession has to offer, one standout example is W.R. McNeill Elementary School teacher Dylan White, who was recently selected as an ambassador for the state’s GoTeachKY initiative.
In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, the kindergarten teacher will work to help bring young people into the profession. That’s crucial if Kentucky is going to address its critical teacher shortage and ensure every student has an effective educator.
If the warmth White channels in his kindergarten classroom is any indication, he’ll have no trouble being a public face for his profession. Speaking to the Daily News recently about the honor, White said he always makes a point of letting his students know he’s sad to see them go home at the end of the school day.
“They know that I don’t like when they have to go home,” said White, who always ends the day by telling them: “It’s been another great day at McNeill!”
It’s his way of ensuring his class is a great place to learn, White said.
“They love to come to school the next day,” he told the Daily News.
As a 2022 GoTeachKY ambassador, White will connect with high school and college students aspiring to become educators.
Ambassadors will work to build interest in school-based Educators Rising chapters (formerly known as Future Educators of America) and Kentucky’s Teaching and Learning career pathway, which allows students to begin exploring the profession, build the skills they need to be effective educators and earn credit toward a college degree while they’re still in high school.
He’ll also network with current teachers who can share the everyday rewards of the job, which for White includes teaching young people to read their very first words.
Today’s teachers often face an uphill battle when it comes to doing their jobs. They’re often underpaid and underappreciated, despite the long hours and dedication the job demands in order to be effective and achieve the best outcome for their students. Increasingly, teachers are also coming under greater scrutiny just for doing their jobs.
Still, if anyone can make a compelling case for the profession, it’s teachers like White. There’s more to the job than just a paycheck, he told the Daily News last week, it’s the opportunity to shape someone’s life, changing it for the better.
“There is no other career like education,” White said, stressing that his students aren’t just children, but future doctors, scientists or maybe even presidents.
“They’re not just children,” he said. “They’re people.”