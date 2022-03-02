Mammoth Cave National Park has long been a shining jewel in southcentral Kentucky, and its economic impact has been a prize for the region as well.
In 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted here and worldwide, the park reported that it generated $48.1 million in economic benefits for the region from tourism. The park that year had about 552,000 visitors who also spent money in the region at local businesses.
“These people coming in, they’re spending on things like groceries, hotels, restaurants, retail and gas, all of those are things that people need in order to get to the park and to enjoy their experience,” Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer, said in 2020. “We can’t do it all within the park, so we really depend on our neighboring communities.”
Now, with the pandemic thankfully easing and our daily lives hopefully getting back to normal someday soon, Mammoth Cave is taking major steps to further enhance visitors’ overall experience at the park.
The park’s aging hotel will be getting a new roof, new energy-efficient windows, increased insulation in the roof and walls and the main lobby will be reconfigured, Schroer told the Daily News’ John Reecer last week.
The hotel has had its problems – for example, frequent leaks have been reported there largely due to its flat roof – and Schroer also admits the building isn’t very noticeable to the public.
Fortunately, help is underway. An estimated $8.6 million project has started at the hotel with a planned completion date of late winter this year or by early 2023.
“It will create an open lobby area that’s going to be a direct route to the front of the lobby all the way to the pedestrian walking bridge,” Schroer said. “This will complement the entire visitor area, and everything will look a lot better. ...
“The lodge is (currently) very low-profile, and people don’t really know what or where it is,” she said. “Adding this large lobby area and the pitched roof will create more of a destination point. People will know what they are diving up to.”
The project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund, which provides money for projects that reduce the maintenance backlog on federal lands.
As expected with a project of this size, there will be some needed changes during construction. While the actual cave tours will not be impacted, some parking will be altered and the food service and gift shops – which are shuttered during construction – will be set up in temporary locations near the park’s visitor center.
But we feel those minor changes are a small price for the much-needed upgrades at the hotel.
“It’s just so wonderful,” Schroer said of the overall project. “We are all very excited, and it’s going to be a very busy year for us.”
We are excited, too, that Mammoth Cave is taking steps to press on and improve what has long been one of our region’s best assets.