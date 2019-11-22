With schools on the frontlines of child poverty, food insecurity, family separation and other social ills – our teachers and school employees are being asked to step up.
However, when it comes to helping students make good choices and unlock their potential, we know it truly takes a village.
No one embodies this more than Allison Mefford, a Cumberland Trace Elementary School parent who was recently honored by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence with the 2019 Beverly Nickell Raimondo Leadership Award.
In nominating Mefford for this statewide award, Mary Evans, a retired principal of Cumberland Trace, praised Mefford for modeling “parent leadership that is focused on helping students, staff and parents become the best they can be.”
“Allison saw a need to include more parents in supporting classroom and schoolwide activities,” Evans wrote in her letter. “She took on the role of parent volunteer coordinator and found ways to utilize parents’ talent and skills at times that fit their schedules. Allison made many, many phone calls, sent tons of emails and had lots of face-to-face conversations. If teachers had a need, they contacted Allison and she found a parent or community member who could help. This benefited students greatly because their teachers had more time to plan instruction.”
Additionally, when students at Cumberland Trace needed extra practice with their math skills, Mefford helped organize a math night that pulled in professionals from the community to showcase math’s real-world applications.
Mefford’s community service commitments also extend to serving on the school’s site-based council and volunteering with the Kentucky Youth Assembly – a mock government group.
Mefford, who is just the third recipient of this honor, was recently recognized at a Warren County board meeting by Prichard Committee Executive Director Brigitte Blom Ramsey, who called her a “shining example” of the power of community engagement with schools.
“It takes a village. Our schools and districts can’t do it alone between the hours of 7 in the morning and 3 o’clock in the afternoon. … It requires commitment of our community to ensure each and every one of our young people meet their potential.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.