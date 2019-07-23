Hart County resident James Middleton has shown in his life how much he cares for people and our environment.
When Middleton isn't performing his duties as a family doctor, he can be found working from sunrise to sunset on his farm in Hart County.
Middleton, who obtained a Ph.D. in agricultural economics, inherited the farm he works so hard on in 1968 and then enrolled in medical school. He started a family medicine practice, married a pediatrician and began splitting his time between farmer and physician roles.
It’s not an easy lifestyle. On July 15, Middleton started his day at 5 a.m. and finished at 7 p.m. Throughout the day, he might make a couple calls to the farm, which is several blocks from his clinic. On his days off, he gets more hands-on with his farm.
This shows a man who truly loves his work on a daily basis.
Middleton's story is a very interesting one. For years, Middleton’s family harvested tobacco. But in 2005, when federal incentives shifted, Middleton decided to halt the practice of unsustainable row cropping and shifted to hay, pasture-fed cattle and hardwoods.
He also abandoned his dairy operation after embracing a new style of farming and land management.
His new crops were alfalfa, about 600 “mother” Polled Hereford cattle and hardwood trees. The farm is about 60 percent forest and about 40 percent pasture, hay, grazing land and open land.
In addition to planting “over a million” hardwood trees, Middleton also planted several hundred acres specifically for pollinators. He worries about their survival, though, as a third of his bees die each year when they travel to nearby land.
Middleton earned a nomination – his third – this year from the Nature Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit that helped him establish conservation easements along the Green River to protect the water from agricultural runoff. He planted about 600 acres of permanent hardwoods, native grasses and other vegetation to act as a riparian buffer along about two miles of river frontage.
While Middleton does a lot with his crops on a daily basis he also cares deeply about the environment and the animals on his farm. He truly cares about wildlife management and the ecology of the environment which is why it was only fitting that he be the recent recipient of the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, which recognizes farmers and foresters exhibiting exceptional care and management of natural resources.
The Sand County Foundation funds the annual $10,000 award to an exceptional private landowner. The award’s namesake is Aldo Leopold, a conservationist known for writing “A Sand County Almanac,” in which he encouraged an ethical relationship between people and land.
Leopold would be tremendously proud of Middleton's work. In many ways, Middleton has a lot of the same traits as Leopold did in caring for people and land.
His selfless actions have shown that.
We commend Middleton for all that he does for people and land, and applaud him on this most well-deserving award.
