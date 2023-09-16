A tangible piece of southcentral Kentucky's future was the star attraction Thursday at the Kentucky Transpark.
Gov. Andy Beshear and a hefty roster of state and local officials took part in a ceremony where the final beam of the Envision AESC plant's steel skeleton was put in place.
The $2 billion electric-vehicle battery plant on 512 acres will employ 2,000 in high-paying, mostly high-tech jobs.
The project will be transformative for the region, making southcentral Kentucky a leader in the growing electric-vehicle battery sector.
“AESC was ahead of the curve in seeing what so many companies across the globe now realize: that Kentucky is the best place to do business – with the best workforce, the best crews to build the biggest facilities the world has ever seen,” Beshear said.
AESC CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said it was a landmark day for the future of both his company and the state.
“Kentucky has a rich history, and together we are taking that history to new innovations,” Matsumoto said. “From bourbon to batteries; from bluegrass to green energy.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said the new jobs will provide “generational change” for countless local families as new employers continue to flock to the region.
The 1.6 million-square-foot plant should start cranking out lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2025 and be fully operational by 2027.
At that time, it is projected to be cranking out up to 300,000 vehicle batteries annually.
“We believe that this gigafactory will support the local economy, offering versatile, sustainable job opportunities in a rapidly expanding sector for years to come,” Matsumoto said at the Thursday ceremony.
There is no reason to doubt that assessment, which is why the milestone achieved last week is a cause for celebration.